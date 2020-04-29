Where’s North Korea’s Kim? Lets see what the satellites say.

New satellite images show that luxury boats owned by the North Korean leader have been present at his villa in the coastal resort of Wonsan, providing more evidence Kim is probably holed up by the beach, according to NK Pro, a specialist news and analysis service based in Seoul.

It is the North Korean version of Kremlinology adapted for the modern age — with images taken from orbit a key part of trying to monitor Pyongyang’s missiles, nuclear sites, and more. Now, the views from commercial satellites offer potential clues as the world tries to figure out Kim Jong Un’s whereabouts.

TOKYO — In the spycraft arts of trying to peer into the world’s most secretive regime, commercial satellite images have become an indispensable power.

Advertisement

The revelation comes days after satellite photos also showed what is probably Kim’s personal train parked at a railway platform reserved for his use near the villa in Wonsan, according to researchers at 38 North, a website affiliated with the Stimson Center.

As rumors swirl about Kim’s health, the images provide some of the best evidence yet that reports of Kim’s demise might be premature. But they certainly do not show whether he is fit and well.

The satellite-image scrutiny usually goes for bigger targets such as military activity. But the current analysis into Kim’s personal world reinforces how much North Korea remains a puzzle to the world, despite Kim’s groundbreaking outreach to South Korea and the United States, including two summits with President Trump.

But the specialists at NK Pro, 38 North, and other groups now have access to regular eyes in the sky from commercial services Planet and Maxar, as well as less frequent historical images from Google Earth.

Images come in every day and are scoured for clues about North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs: a trailer being parked here, steam coming from a facility there, scaffolding or a platform being put up somewhere else.

Advertisement

But they are also being used to look for planes, motorcades, trains, and boats.

It’s like a giant game of ‘‘Where’s Waldo,’’ with an entire country to scour but few key clues.

‘‘In a country like North Korea, there’s no noise when it comes to luxury facilities,’’ said Colin Zwirko at NK Pro. ‘‘It’s only Kim family facilities. There’s no other people that could be just freely enjoying boat parties or having mansions in remote places.’’

When reports emerged that Kim might have had a cardiovascular operation at a hospital near Mount Myohyang on April 12, specialists looked for confirmation from the skies. There are some villas in the area, but no obvious signs in satellite photos of unusual activity, said Zwirko.

There was also talk that Kim might have attended a missile test near Wonsan on April 14. The complex at Wonsan on North Korea’s east coast has a private beach, guest villas, a horse racetrack, and a basketball court, and it is believed to be one of Kim’s favorite places to stay.

First, 38 North spotted that Kim’s train had arrived at Wonsan sometime between April 15 and April 21. It was still present on April 23, ‘‘when it appeared to be repositioned for departure,’’ 38 North reported.

On Tuesday, Zwirko announced that he had spotted an approximately 200-foot leisure boat positioned for use in the villa’s private harbor, as well as two other large leisure boats used by Kim in the area.

Advertisement

Zwirko also cross-checked years of satellite imagery against state media reports and NK Pro’s database.

He has spotted Kim’s train at Wonsan on eight occasions since 2013. On seven, he was able to confirm that Kim was staying at Wonsan or attending an event in the area.

Similarly, he has listed 23 occasions since 2013 when the boats were taken out of storage and placed ready for use. On 14 of those occasions, he was able to confirm that Kim had been in the area.

Along with the train, the images indicate that the leader is likely to be staying at Wonsan, an assessment backed by senior South Korean officials with access to intelligence reports.

That does not mean that Kim is in perfect health, although a flurry of official letters in his name suggests he is at least alive and conscious.

The alternative is that North Korea is playing an elaborate trick to buy time — issuing statements, moving boats and trains around — to fool the outside world.