He indicted Netanyahu but sees no reason to bar him from office

JERUSALEM — Israel’s attorney general said Thursday that neither the criminal charges that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing nor the unusual terms of the coalition deal he struck with a former rival should disqualify him from forming a new government.

The opinion by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who oversaw the investigation of Netanyahu and personally issued the indictment against him, could wind up strengthening his defenses against removal. It comes as Israel’s Supreme Court is to hear legal challenges Sunday to Netanyahu’s power-sharing agreement with Benny Gantz, who fought him to a draw in three elections before giving up and joining him.