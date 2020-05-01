Canada bans assault-style weapons after shooting rampage

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an immediate ban Friday on the sale and use of assault-style weapons in Canada, two weeks after a gunman killed 22 people in Nova Scotia.

He cited numerous mass shootings in the country, including the rampage that killed 22 in Nova Scotia April 18 and 19.

He announced the ban of over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms, including two guns used by the gunman as well as the AR-15 and other weapons that have been used in a number of mass shootings in the United States