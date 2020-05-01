Report gives Pakistan failing grade on human rights

ISLAMABAD — An annual human rights report released this week gives Pakistan a failing grade, charging that too little is being done to protect the country’s most vulnerable, including women and children.

The 264-page report by the Independent Pakistan Human Rights Commission laid out a list of human rights failings. They include unabated honor killings, forced conversions of minority Hindu under-age girls, and continued use of a blasphemy law that carries the death penalty to intimidate and settle scores.

In December, Pakistan was ranked 151st out of 153 by the World Economic Forum on the Global Gender Gap Index.