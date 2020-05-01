Setback for Harry and Meghan in legal battle with UK tabloids

LONDON — In a setback to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, in their bitter legal battle against the British tabloids, a high court judge struck down key claims Friday in a lawsuit that Meghan brought against The Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter she sent to her father in February of 2019.
The judge, Mark Warby, ruled that the newspaper would not be judged on whether it had acted dishonestly; had stirred up conflict between Meghan, who is also known as the Duchess of Sussex, and her father, Thomas Markle; or had published offensive and intrusive articles about the duchess.
Instead, Warby said, the court would decide only whether the publication of the letter had violated her privacy. The duchess’ law firm, Schillings, said she would press forward with the case but expressed disappointment that the judge did not consider the newspaper’s motives relevant.
