Setback for Harry and Meghan in legal battle with UK tabloids

LONDON — In a setback to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, in their bitter legal battle against the British tabloids, a high court judge struck down key claims Friday in a lawsuit that Meghan brought against The Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter she sent to her father in February of 2019.

The judge, Mark Warby, ruled that the newspaper would not be judged on whether it had acted dishonestly; had stirred up conflict between Meghan, who is also known as the Duchess of Sussex, and her father, Thomas Markle; or had published offensive and intrusive articles about the duchess.