The Latest: Italy’s May Day traditions upended by virus

“I would like everyone to go back to work, but it is not me who decides this. It is the governors and the mayors,” said Bolsonaro, who has also likened the coronavirus to “a little flu.”

From the capital of Brasilia, President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated his belief that sweeping measures imposed by governors and mayors to close all but essential businesses in the country with the most Latin American COVID-19 deaths are more damaging than the coronavirus.

BRASILIA — In Brazil, the streets of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are usually packed on May Day with workers taking part in marches demanding higher pay and better benefits. But they were quiet Friday because of lockdown orders prohibiting the gatherings.

Brazil, which was very slow to institute lockdown measures, is now emerging as Latin America’s coronavirus epicenter with more than 5,900 deaths.The bustling Amazon city of Manaus is running out of coffins. The national funeral home association has pleaded for an urgent airlift of coffins from Sao Paulo, 1,700 miles away, because Manaus has no paved roads connecting it to the rest of the country.

associated press

WHO says novel coronavirusis ‘natural in origin’

GENEVA — The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is “natural in origin.”

Dr. Michael Ryan responded Friday to to comments by Trump, who said he has seen information that the virus may have emerged from a virology institute in China.

Ryan said WHO teams have listened “again and again” to many scientists who have looked at the gene sequences and the virus, “and we are assured that this virus is natural in origin.”

Ryan said it was important to establish the natural host of the virus, which could help pave the way for a better understanding of it and ways to prevent and respond to future outbreaks.

On Thursday, Trump suggested he was confident that China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology was at the origin of the coronavirus, before again criticizing WHO’s early response to the outbreak. Most scientists believe the virus emerged at a market in the Chinese city, linked to an animal that has not yet been identified.

The WHO’s Emergency Committee on the COVID-19 outbreak recommended Friday that the outbreak remains an international public health emergency, its highest level of alert.

associated press

Protesters ride bicycles through Slovenia’s capital

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — With gatherings banned amid a lockdown to combat the new coronavirus, a few thousand people staged a protest in Slovenia against the center-right government by riding their bicycles through the capital Ljubljana.

The cycling protest on Friday was held for the second week in a row following reports of alleged political pressure in the procurement of protective gear and ventilators.

Wearing face masks, the protesters passed through the center of the city before briefly stopping or riding in circles by the government and parliament buildings. Many shouted “Thieves!”

Slovenian anti-corruption authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations leveled by a whistleblower. Government officials have denied any wrongdoing, citing the need for hasty orders during the crisis.

A country of 2 million people, Slovenia has reported 1,434 cases of the new coronavirus while 93 people have died. Only five new infections were registered on Friday.

associated press

Amid lockdown, India allows train to bring workers home

LUCKNOW, India — India on Friday ran the first train service for thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home since it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Relieved and smiling, 1,200 people clapped as they boarded the train at Lingampally in southern Telangana state for Hatia in the eastern state of Jharkhand — a 19-hour journey.

However, railroad authorities said Friday’s service was only a one-off special train and a decision on running more trains will be taken soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to announce on Sunday his decision whether to extend the 40-day-old lockdown or gradually ease it to resume economic activity. Earlier this week, the government allowed some shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming to resume.

On Friday, India registered another daily high of nearly 2,000 infections, bringing totals to 35,043 with 1,147 deaths.

associated press

South Africa begins easing of strict lockdown

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa began easing one of the world’s strictest lockdowns on Friday, with runners and dog-walkers returning eagerly to the streets but not all wearing the face masks that are now mandatory in the country with Africa’s most coronavirus cases.

In Johannesburg, Cape Town, and elsewhere, people took a breath of fall air and some headed to the malls to buy warm clothes for winter, which brings a new challenge in combating the virus: flu season.

South Africa has more than 5,600 cases of COVID-19. Concern among health workers remains high. On Friday, health workers, unions, and civil society members protested outside one of the country’s best-known hospitals, Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto, demanding personal protective equipment.

As the country eases down one notch to Level 4 restrictions, many businesses can resume limited operations. Many mines, factories, and agricultural businesses can resume work in phases, starting with a third of employees. Restaurants can reopen for deliveries.

People are now permitted to leave their homes for exercise between 6 and 9 a.m. A night curfew is in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Public transport, including buses, can operate with restricted numbers of passengers. But the ban on domestic and international travel remains.

associated press

China’s capital reopens parks and museums

BEIJING — Parks and museums in China’s capital, including the ancient Forbidden City, reopened to the public Friday after being closed for months by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Forbidden City, past home to China’s emperors, is allowing just 5,000 visitors daily, down from 80,000. And parks are allowing people to visit at 30 percent of the usual capacity.

Large-scale group activities remain on hold and visitors must book tickets in advance online, according to the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.

Photos on social media showed visitors to the Forbidden City wearing face masks and being escorted by police along designated routes.

Beijing on Thursday downgraded its level of emergency response to the virus from first to second tier, but temperature checks and social distancing remain in force.

associated press