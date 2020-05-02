With more than two dozen deaths, London bus drivers fear coronavirus risk

Now more than two dozen of those drivers are dead as a result of the virus, and some say they fear for their lives, despite new safety measures put in place in recent days.

The buses are needed to keep essential workers moving — though often transporting only a scattering of riders at a time — and their drivers have spent the weeks since the outbreak plying their usual routes.

London is a city gone quiet. Yet, with a stringent coronavirus lockdown in place and the normal bustle largely halted, bold red buses are still winding their way through the sprawling capital offering frequent service.

“I think we all feel the fact that it could be any one of us,” said Lorraine, 62, who drives a route in South London. She asked that her last name not be used so she does not lose her job. While conditions have improved in recent days, she said, the past several weeks had worn on her.

“To be quite honest, I’ve felt real fear,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve felt such fear in all my life that I could die.”

At least 37 of London’s transportation workers, including 28 bus drivers, have died from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in hard-hit Britain, according to the latest numbers, released Friday by Transport for London, or TfL, the government body that manages public transportation in the city. Around 27,000 people work for TfL, the group said.

While drivers have expressed concerns about the risks of coming into close contact with the public, it is impossible to say with any certainty how those who died became infected.

“The worker himself has the risk to be infected anywhere,” said Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness for the World Health Organization, “not just where he works.”

London, along with the rest of Britain, has been officially locked down since March 23, with all nonessential businesses shuttered, schools closed, and public life halted. But like the public transportation of so many other cities, London’s buses and subways are still up and running, shuttling workers to and from the hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential workplaces.

Last week, new protective measures were rolled out citywide requiring passengers to enter and exit buses at the middle or back doors where possible and to sit in those sections, well away from the drivers. Passengers don’t have to pay, for now, to avoid coming close to drivers.

But unions representing bus drivers, as well as the families of the victims, say the measures do not go far enough.

Unite the Union, which represents bus drivers and some other transport workers in London, recently issued a statement demanding that more be done, urging the city to provide personal protective equipment like sanitizing wipes, masks, and gloves for all drivers, and to make face coverings compulsory for people using public transportation. The measures were too late for Mervyn Mally Kennedy, 67, from Croydon in South London, who had driven a city bus for 16 years. When he reached retirement age two years ago, he decided to keep working, his daughter Penny Palmer said, as he was healthy and felt up to the job.

Palmer, a nurse, said her father wasn’t initially concerned about contracting the virus himself, though he did worry for his three daughters who work in the health sector. Little guidance was given to transportation workers, she said, describing it as a “forgotten sector.”

“A lot of bus drivers, like my dad, never complained about going to work,” she said. “But I do have a feeling he was nervous.”

On March 31, Kennedy came home from a 10-hour shift feeling unwell. A high fever and dry cough appeared.

A week later, he was taken to the hospital with shortness of breath. He died with the coronavirus on April 7. Palmer believes that bus drivers still don’t have the necessary tools to do their job safely.

John Murphy, the lead Unite officer for buses in London, said deaths were having a ripple effect on the 22,000 to 24,000 among their “big family” of London bus drivers that he describes as the city’s lifeblood.

“Every time someone in London buses dies, it is absolutely devastating,” he said. “The effect is massive.”

He acknowledged that getting personal protective equipment, or PPE, for drivers may be unrealistic in a country barely able to provide enough for health and social care workers but added that something must be done.

“We knew this was coming at the very beginning of this year,” he said. “And even today there is no coordinated plan to produce, secure, or supply the PPE that’s so badly required.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has urged the British government to require that people wear nonmedical-grade masks in public in situations where they are unable to keep safely apart, such as in public transportation.

Lorraine said she has already seen people begin to venture out in greater numbers, despite the lockdown still in place. That has her worrying about the rush of people back onto public transportation when restrictions are eased.

“They are saying there will be a second wave, and that is quite frightening,” she said. “But I’ll take every day as it comes. I’ll smile. I’ll do my job, because I’m proud to do my job and to get my people where they are going.”