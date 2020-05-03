Amnesty reports chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

CAIRO — Journalism in Egypt has effectively become a crime over the past four years, as authorities clamp down on media outlets and muzzle dissent, Amnesty International said in a report Sunday.

As the number of coronavirus infections in Egypt continues to rise, the government is strengthening its control over information, the London-based rights group said, instead of upholding transparency during the crisis.

“The Egyptian authorities have made it very clear that anyone who challenges the official narrative will be severely punished,’’ said Philip Luther, Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa director.