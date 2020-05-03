Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city

CARACAS — Venezuelan officials said they foiled an early morning attempt by a group of armed mercenaries to invade the country in a beach landing on speedboats Sunday, killing eight attackers and arresting two more.

Socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said that two of the attackers were interrogated by authorities. Cabello said it was carried out by neighboring Colombia with United States backing in a plot to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. Both countries have repeatedly denied earlier Venezuelan allegations of backing for military plots against the socialist government.

“Those who assume they can attack the institutional framework in Venezuela will have to assume the consequences of their action,’’ said Cabello, adding that one of the detained claimed to be an agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration.