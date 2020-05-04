Opposition leader denies ties to Venezuela invasion plotters

CARACAS — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Monday denied having anything to do with a former Green Beret who claimed responsibility for a deadly beach invasion aimed at arresting socialist leader Nicolás Maduro. The government, meanwhile, said it has mobilized more than 25,000 troops to hunt for other rebel cells.

Guaidó said in a statement that he has “no relationship nor responsibility for any actions” taken by the US war veteran, Jordan Goudreau, who repeated assertions that Guaidó had a contract with his security company.

The three-time Bronze Star US combat veteran claims to have helped organize a seaborne raid from Colombia early Sunday on the Venezuelan coast, which the government said it foiled, killing eight insurgents and arresting two others. He said the operation had received no aid from Guaidó or the US or Colombian governments.