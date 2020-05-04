Rescued migrants stranded at sea, not allowed to any EU port

CAIRO — At least 78 migrants fleeing war-torn Libya for Europe remain stuck at sea without a designated port to dock, the United Nations migration agency said Monday.

The migrants fled Libya three days ago and were rescued by a merchant vessel on Sunday in the Mediterranean Sea, said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration. The vessel has still not received permission to dock at any port, Msehli said.

The boat was the fourth carrying migrants to depart Libya in less than a week, the agency said. Along with the stranded vessel, one boat carrying 57 people reached Malta, where it was quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic, while a second boat with 68 migrants reached Italy’s island of Lampedusa. A third vessel was returned to Libya with 51 aboard.