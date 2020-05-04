Scientists fault UK’s pandemic strategy as deaths rise

“There was a sense of fatalism and I think the government ruled out containment options that should not have been ruled out,” said Martin McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “And now we have to deal with the fall-out.”

Hundreds of outbreak specialists have questioned the U.K’s pandemic response, ridiculing the government’s claim of “following the science.”

LONDON — As the coronavirus continues to infect people across Britain in what will likely turn out to be Europe’s worst outbreak, the government has come under criticism from scientists, who say it has neglected the fundamentals of epidemic control.

The fallout includes a death rate that has reached 28,446. That is only slightly less than in Italy, Europe’s worst-hit nation with 28,884 confirmed deaths.

For weeks, the UK was focused on widespread testing, setting itself the goal of conducting 100,000 tests per day by the end of April. It met the target but has failed to keep the number at that level.

Epidemic specialists warned Britain’s overwhelming focus on testing ignored an equally essential element of outbreak control: the tracking and isolation of contacts of cases.

Allyson Pollock, a public health doctor at Newcastle University said Britain ignored basic World Health Organization guidelines on outbreaks.

“The government put far too much weight on testing and the strategy now seems quite confused,” she said.

That follows an already delayed response to the pandemic. While WHO declared the coronavirus to be a global emergency on Jan. 30, it wasn’t until March 5 that Britain made the disease “notifiable,” requiring doctors to report it.

Britain’s department of health said recently it would train 18,000 people to track contacts of cases to monitor the virus’s spread, and aimed to have them in place by mid-May. But it has not released details of how the program will work.

Such lack of precision, specialists worry, could lead to a feared second wave of disease.

Associated Press

As world comes to halt amid pandemic, so do migrants

MEXICO CITY — A migrant shelter in southern Mexico called La 72 has for years been a popular way station for those traveling from Central America to the United States. Last year it received a record number of visitors, sometimes sheltering more than 2,000 a month.

In recent weeks, however, that traffic has come to a halt, and even gone into reverse.

Since late March, amid the coronavirus pandemic, no more than 100 migrants have passed through the shelter. And nearly all were heading south, trying to get back to their homes in Central America.

“We’ve never seen this before,” said Ramón Márquez, the former director of the shelter. “I’ve never seen anything slow migration like the coronavirus.”

Border closures, suspended asylum programs, interruptions in global transportation and stay-at-home lockdowns have drastically curbed migration around the world, particularly from poorer nations to rich ones.

In Latin America, once-crowded migratory routes that led from South America, through Central America and Mexico and to the United States have gone quiet, with the Trump administration seizing on the virus to close the border to almost all migrants.

But the phenomenon extends well beyond the Americas. The number of East Africans crossing the Gulf of Aden to seek work in the Gulf States has plunged. Farms in western Europe are contending with severe labor shortfalls as travel bans have blocked the movement of seasonal migrant laborers from Eastern Europe.

New York Times

Fear of virus turns deportees into pariahs in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY — Migrants returning from the United States were once considered heroes in Guatemala, where the money they send back to their hometowns is a mainstay of the economy.

But since the coronavirus pandemic hit, migrants in town after town have been mistreated, run off or threatened by neighbors who fear they will bring the virus back with them from the United States.

Similar mistreatment is being reported across Latin America and the Caribbean. In Haiti, police are guarding a hotel full of quarantined deportees from the United States — partly to prevent them from escaping and partly to stop attacks from neighbors frightened of the coronavirus.

For immigrants already shaken by the Trump administration’s hard line on deportation, mistreatment at home is a further blow, and a disturbing illustration of how the pandemic is upending longstanding social norms in unexpected ways across the world.

The Guatemalan government says at least 100 migrants deported from the United States between late March and mid-April have tested positive. Even those who are not infected carry the stigma.

Associated Press

Greek police arrest wild herb raiders on Albanian border

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police on the rugged mountainous border with Albania on Monday arrested three Albanian men accused of illegally picking large quantities of medicinal wild herbs — and of violating Greece’s COVID-19 quarantine laws.

A police statement said the three men, who are 28, 29, and 33, were caught just inside Greece carrying six large sacks with 200 pounds of primula veris or cowslip, used as a traditional herbal infusion.

They faced charges of breaching laws on gathering wild plants, which only allow harvesting of small quantities for personal use, illegally entering Greece, and breaking health regulations barring entry into the country because of the pandemic. For the latter charge they were fined 5,000 euros ($5,500) each.

The arrests were made in Greece’s Kastoria region.

Associated Press

Poland’s Chopin competition put off until October 2021

WARSAW — Polish cultural authorities said Monday that they have decided to put off the 18th edition of the Frederic Chopin international piano competition by a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new date for the competition was set for Oct. 2-23, 2021. Originally it had been scheduled for Oct. 2-23 this year. The organizers said the contestants will remain unchanged for the event in 2021.

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski said the decision was dictated by the probability that gatherings with large audiences will still be banned this fall.

On top of a gold medal and a prize of 40,000 euros ($45,000), the winner secures prestigious recording and concert contracts. Among past winners are Argentina’s Martha Argerich, Italy’s Maurizio Pollini, Garrick Ohlsson from the United States, and Poland’s Krystian Zimerman.

The first competition was held in 1927. There was a postponement in 1937-49 due to World War II. It has been held every five years since 1955.

Associated Press