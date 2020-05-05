Leading Philippine broadcaster forced off the air

ABS-CBN said that it would comply with the order.

The government’s telecommunications commission issued ABS-CBN Corp. a cease-and-desist order one day after the media giant’s broadcast franchise, which is granted by Congress, expired.

MANILA — A leading media network in the Philippines was forced off the air Tuesday, making it the first major broadcaster to have met such a fate during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, which is cracking down on news outlets that have been critical of his leadership.

“Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment when ABS-CBN is ordered to go off the air on TV and radio tonight when people need crucial and timely information as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said.

On Tuesday night, the broadcaster wrapped up its programming on one channel with a message that said: “This is ABS-CBN Corp. Channel 2. In the service of the Filipino. Now signing off.”

ABS-CBN is known for its prime-time flagship news program, TV Patrol, as well as soaps and afternoon variety TV shows. Its offerings also include coverage of popular sports such as basketball and boxing.

Critics of Duterte say he has attacked media outlets that have closely documented his brutal war against drug dealers and users that has left thousands of people dead. ABS-CBN, along with the Filipino online news site Rappler, have been at the forefront of such coverage, which has helped prompt international rebuke.

Duterte has personally gone after Rappler, arguing that it was partly owned by foreign investors. That campaign appears to have slowed since Rappler’s investors transferred their shares to their Filipino partners.

Duterte had earlier warned that he would not allow the renewal of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise. The House of Representatives, which is stacked with allies of Duterte, has sat on several bills supporting the network’s license renewal.

“The move is clearly a case of political harassment against a pillar of Philippine democracy that employs thousands of Filipinos whose livelihoods are now at risk with the order,” the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines said in a statement.