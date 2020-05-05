Report suggests coronavirus may have made an early appearance in France

The detection of the new case in France comes as US doctors have documented deaths from the virus weeks earlier than initially reported, and a model has suggested that silent outbreaks had spread for weeks before detection.

The finding came this week after French doctors retested samples taken Dec. 27 from a patient who had pneumonia — days before Chinese authorities first reported the previously unknown virus to the World Health Organization, and weeks before the Chinese acknowledged that human-to-human transmission of the virus was even possible.

PARIS — French doctors say they just discovered that a patient treated in late December north of Paris had the coronavirus, a finding that, if verified, suggests that the virus appeared in Europe nearly a month earlier than previously understood.

The new French case was found at the Avicenne and Jean Verdier hospitals, in the northern suburbs of Paris. Dr. Yves Cohen, the head of intensive care at those hospitals, said Sunday that his staff had decided to test samples from patients diagnosed with atypical pneumonia in December and January for the coronavirus.

The patient, a 42-year-old man born in Algeria who has lived in France for many years, had not been abroad since August, according to Cohen.

“He could be patient zero, but maybe there were others in other regions,” Cohen said, meaning the first person to be infected with the virus in France.

New York Times

UK overtakes Italy with most virus deaths in Europe

LONDON — Britain now has Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll after the latest round of daily figures Tuesday showed it overtaking Italy.

Only the United States has recorded more virus-related deaths.

The British government said another 693 people died in hospitals, nursing homes, and other settings after testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total to 29,427 — above Italy’s 29,315.

Though the UK’s coronavirus-related death toll, when measured on a seven-day rolling basis, has been falling consistently for the past three to four weeks, the country is around two weeks behind Italy in terms of the pandemic. The tallies are likely underestimates because they do not include suspected coronavirus deaths.

Taking into account countries’ populations, the UK’s per capita death rate is below those in Italy, Spain, and Belgium. And the United States is below them all even though it has the highest number of registered COVID-19 deaths with more than 70,000.

Associated Press

Russia: Domestic violence reports spike in lockdown

MOSCOW — Reported domestic violence cases in Russia more than doubled during the country’s coronavirus lockdown, the human rights ombudswoman said Tuesday, painting a completely different picture than that provided by police data.

Complaints and reports made to Russian nongovernmental organizations spiked from roughly 6,000 in March to more than 13,000 in April, Tatyana Moskalkova said. “The picture is rather nonoptimistic,” the RIA Novosti news agency quoted her as saying.

Her statement comes a week after Russian police said the number of domestic crimes fell by 13 percent during the lockdown, compared with the same month last year — a report dismissed by some women’s rights campaigners as inaccurate, as many victims don’t report domestic abuse to the police.

Growing numbers of domestic abuse complaints have been reported all across Europe after governments instituted lockdowns and ordered residents to stay at home, as the frustrations of enforced isolation aggravated existing tensions or triggered new ones. Women and children are usually the victims.

Associated Press

Irish return a 173-year-old favor to Native Americans

DUBLIN — More than 170 years ago, the Choctaw Nation sent $170 to starving Irish families during the potato famine. A sculpture in County Cork commemorates the generosity of the tribe, itself poor. In recent decades, ties between Ireland and the Native American tribe have grown.

Now hundreds of Irish people are repaying that old kindness, giving to a charity drive for two tribes suffering in the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, the fund-raiser has raised more than $1.8 million to help provide clean water, food, and health supplies to people in the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Reservation, according to organizers, though it was not clear how much of the money has come from Irish donors.

Many donors cited the generosity of the Choctaws, noting that the gift came not long after the US government forcibly relocated the tribe and several other American Indian groups from the Southeastern United States, a march across thousands of miles known as the Trail of Tears that left thousands of people dead along the way.

Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation Oklahoma, said in a statement Tuesday that the tribe was “gratified — and perhaps not at all surprised — to learn of the assistance our special friends, the Irish, are giving to the Navajo and Hopi Nations.”

The Navajo Nation has had one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. There had been more than 2,700 cases and 70 deaths as of Monday, according to the Navajo Nation.

New York Times

Coronavirus returns banned drive-in movies to Iran

TEHRAN — The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater.

Once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples, a drive-in theater now operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with the views of hard-liners.

Workers spray disinfectants on cars that line up each night here after buying tickets online for what is called the “Cinema Machine” in Farsi. They tune into the film’s audio via an FM station on their car radios.

With stadiums shut and movie theaters closed, this parking-lot screening is the only film being shown in a communal setting amid the virus outbreak in Iran, one of the world’s worst. Iran has reported more than 98,600 cases with more than 6,200 deaths, though international and local specialists acknowledge Iran’s toll is likely far higher.

The film being shown, however, is “Exodus,” produced by a firm affiliated with Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard. The film by director Ebrahim Hatamikia focuses on cotton farmers whose fields die from salt water brought by local dams. The farmers, led by an actor who appears to be the Islamic Republic’s answer to American cowboy stand-in Sam Elliott, drive their tractors to Tehran to protest the government.

Associated Press