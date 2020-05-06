Despite rising tensions, Iran and US are negotiating a prisoner release

Iran and the United States are negotiating a deal that would release a US Navy veteran held by Iranian authorities in exchange for an Iranian-American doctor detained by the Americans, according to a senior Iranian official and a spokesman for the veteran’s family.

The negotiations are extraordinary in that they are happening at all, given the rising tensions, bombast, and threats of military force that have punctuated the relationship between the Iranian government and the Trump administration.

The senior Iranian official, Abolfaz Mehrabadi, deputy director of the Iranian interests section at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, said the negotiations aim to exchange the veteran, Michael R. White, 48, who has been held in Iran for nearly two years, with the Iranian-American doctor, whom he would not identify. Mehrabadi said “the talks have not reached a conclusion yet.”