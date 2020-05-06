Despite rising tensions, Iran and US are negotiating a prisoner release

Iran and the United States are negotiating a deal that would release a US Navy veteran held by Iranian authorities in exchange for an Iranian-American doctor detained by the Americans, according to a senior Iranian official and a spokesman for the veteran’s family.
The negotiations are extraordinary in that they are happening at all, given the rising tensions, bombast, and threats of military force that have punctuated the relationship between the Iranian government and the Trump administration.
The senior Iranian official, Abolfaz Mehrabadi, deputy director of the Iranian interests section at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, said the negotiations aim to exchange the veteran, Michael R. White, 48, who has been held in Iran for nearly two years, with the Iranian-American doctor, whom he would not identify. Mehrabadi said “the talks have not reached a conclusion yet.”
Advertisement
The spokesman for White’s family, Jonathan Franks, said he also had been told negotiations were underway between the two sides, although he had no further details.
“If the Iranians have a symmetrical deal on the table, we would love for the administration to take it and bring Michael home,” Franks said.
Prisoners have been an especially emotional issue in the long-estranged relationship between Iran and the United States, beginning with the seizure of Americans at the US Embassy after Iran’s Islamic revolutionaries seized power more than four decades ago.
The advent of the coronavirus pandemic may have played a role in the prisoner negotiations. White, infected with the coronavirus while in prison, was temporarily released in late and has been in the custody of the Switzerland Embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests there.
NEW YORK TIMES