Germany relaxes more virus rules, but with fallback clause

Politicians faced mounting pressure from businesses for a wide-ranging relaxation of restrictions, but Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear after consulting with the governors of Germany’s 16 states that there will be conditions and that all concerned will need to act responsibly.

Germany, which started shutting down public life in mid-March, has seen new cases decline significantly in recent weeks. It started loosening restrictions more than two weeks ago, when small shops were allowed to reopen. Other facilities, including hairdressers and zoos, have followed.

BERLIN — German officials on Wednesday cleared the way for restaurants, hotels, and remaining stores to reopen in the coming weeks, and for the country’s soccer league to resume play. They also put in place a requirement for regions to reimpose restrictions if coronavirus infections rebound.

Advertisement

Merkel said regional authorities will have to draw up a plan to reimpose measures for any county that reports 50 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants within a week. Those restrictions could be applied only to a facility such as a nursing home, if the outbreak is concentrated there, or to the whole area. The aim is to avoid reimposing a shutdown nationwide.

Associated Press

India market outbreak could cause cases to snowball

NEW DELHI — Health officials are rushing to contain a coronavirus outbreak in one of Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable markets in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

So far, the market has been linked to more than 500 cases in several districts of Tamil Nadu state and adjacent Kerala state. More than 7,000 people with connections to the Koyambedu market are being traced and quarantined, said J. Radhakrishnan, the leader of Chennai’s response to the coronavirus.

The market, which had remained open during India’s six-week virus lockdown, is central to the region’s food supply chain. The challenge for public health officials is to track the many traders, workers, and shoppers who visited the market.

Advertisement

Specialists said the virus cluster has exposed India’s poor surveillance during the pandemic. They said the country’s long denial of how prevalent the virus was resulted in people not taking precautions, and warned that the market cluster could result in cases in India snowballing.

Associated Press

3 Russian doctors fall from hospital windows; 2 dead

MOSCOW — Two Russian doctors have died and another was seriously injured in falls from hospital windows after they reportedly came under pressure over working conditions in the coronavirus pandemic.

The exact circumstances of the separate incidents in the last two weeks remain unclear and they are being investigated by police, but they underscore the enormous strains that Russian doctors and nurses have faced during the outbreak.

Reports said two of the doctors had protested their working conditions and the third was being blamed after her colleagues contracted the virus.

Across Russia, doctors have decried shortages of protective equipment and questionable infection control procedures at dozens of hospitals, with many saying they have been threatened with dismissal or even prosecution for going public with their grievances. Hundreds of medical workers also have gotten infected.

Associated Press

UK scientist who warned of virus quits for rules breach

LONDON — Britain’s health secretary said Wednesday that national lockdown rules were “for everyone,” after one of the government’s key scientific advisers quit for receiving secret visits from his girlfriend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson developed models that predicted hundreds of thousands would die unless the UK imposed drastic restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. His advice was key in triggering Britain’s lockdown in March. Under the rules, people are barred from visiting friends and family that they don’t live with.

Advertisement

Ferguson quit the government’s scientific advisory panel late Tuesday after the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that a woman he is in a relationship with had crossed London to visit him at his home.

Ferguson said in a statement that he had “made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action.”

Associated Press

Spain averts political crisis, extends virus lockdown

MADRID — Spain’s left-wing coalition government has averted — for now — a political crisis on top of the enormous challenge the country already faces from its devastating coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 25,000 lives and severely damaged the economy.

Despite losing the backing of the main opposition party, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday received the Spanish Parliament’s necessary endorsement for a two-week extension to a state of emergency he declared on March 14, when Spain’s decentralized health care system had lost control of the COVID-19 outbreak.

To compensate losing the backing of the conservative Popular Party and angering Catalonia’s separatists, Sánchez’s Socialists struck last-minute deals with the center-right Citizens party and Basque regionalists to guarantee the parliamentary endorsement.

That gave the government 178 votes in favor to 75 votes against, with 97 abstentions.

The state of emergency was set to expire on Saturday.

Associated Press

Polish coalition postpones Sunday presidential vote

WARSAW — Poland’s ruling party leader and a partner in the governing coalition announced an agreement late Wednesday to postpone Sunday’s presidential election, saying a new date will be chosen later.

Advertisement

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice party, and Jaroslaw Gowin, leader of a small party in the conservative coalition, called their decision “a solution that will guarantee Poles the opportunity to participate in democratic elections.”

The May 10 date was set months ago, but the coronavirus pandemic and a government-ordered lockdown threw preparations for Sunday’s election into disarray.

Bitter fighting between the conservative governing party and its political opponents kept them from agreeing on an alternative.

Associated Press

Seoul reports panic buying in North Korea amid woes

SEOUL — The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have taken a heavy toll on North Korea, forcing leader Kim Jong Un to avoid public activities and his people into panic buying for daily necessities, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Wednesday.

Although North Korea has taken intense quarantine measures, it maintains there are no domestic infections.

Many outside specialists are skeptical and warn that an epidemic could be dire because of the North’s fragile health care system.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told a closed-door parliamentary committee in Seoul that the pandemic is one of the reasons why Kim Jong Un has made much fewer public appearances this year, according to Kim Byung Kee, one of the lawmakers who attended the spy agency meeting.

As of Wednesday, Kim Jong Un appeared in public 17 times this year, compared with an average of 50 appearances in the same time period each year since he took power in late 2011, the lawmaker said, citing the intelligence service.

Advertisement

Associated Press