Israeli high court lets Netanyahu form government, despite indictments

In its decision, issued after 11 p.m. on the eve of a key deadline for the formation of a government, the high court also declined to block an unusual power-sharing arrangement that Netanyahu struck with Benny Gantz, the former army chief who had fought him to a draw in three straight elections. The rivals ultimately joined forces, citing the emergency posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the desire to avoid a fourth campaign.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Supreme Court refused to bar Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government, unanimously ruling late Wednesday that it had no legal grounds to do so and rejecting petitions that sought to disqualify him because he faces prosecution on felony corruption charges.

The court’s demurral cleared the last major obstacle to Netanyahu’s claiming a record fifth straight term as Israel’s leader, cementing his reputation as a political wizard and indomitable survivor: Even after his opponents won a majority in the most recent election, even with a criminal trial weeks away, it was Netanyahu who was left on top.

Netanyahu, 70, whose trial on bribery and fraud charges is set to begin on May 24, immediately announced he would be sworn in for a fifth term on May 13. Gantz, 60, is to take office as deputy or alternate prime minister.

The two agreed to swap roles after 18 months, though that timing, the agreement’s duration, and other issues were still being debated in a marathon legislative session that continued into Thursday.

