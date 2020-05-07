UN appeals for $6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

Since the original appeal on March 25, the UN said $1 billion has been raised to support efforts across 37 fragile countries to tackle COVID-19.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said the peak of the pandemic is not expected to hit the world’s poorest countries for three to six months. But he said there is already evidence of incomes plummeting and jobs disappearing, food supplies falling and prices soaring, and children missing vaccinations and meals.

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations announced Thursday it is increasing its appeal to fight the coronavirus pandemic in fragile and vulnerable countries from $2 billion to $6.7 billion.

Advertisement

The updated appeal launched Thursday includes nine additional vulnerable countries: Benin, Djibouti, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Zimbabwe.

“Unless we take action now, we should be prepared for a significant rise in conflict, hunger, and poverty,” Lowcock warned. “The specter of multiple famines looms.”

Associated Press

Virus killing black Britons at twice the rate as whites

LONDON — Black people in England and Wales are twice as likely to die from the coronavirus as white people, even accounting for differences in class and in some underlying health measures, according to official figures released Thursday, laying bare an extraordinary gap in the toll of the coronavirus.

The analysis, conducted by Britain’s Office of National Statistics, found that longstanding differences in wealth, education, living arrangements, and self-reported health could explain a portion of the outsize impact of the virus on racial and ethnic minorities.

But not all of it. The number of black and South Asian people working in public-facing jobs and living with conditions that increase vulnerability to the virus, like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, may account for other parts of the elevated risk, researchers said.

A decade of austerity under Conservative-led governments in Britain had already contributed to shrinking life expectancy in deprived communities and to expanding health inequality, according to a major report released in February by the Institute of Health Equity at University College London.

Advertisement

New York Times

EU defends its handling of China after censor by Beijing

BRUSSELS — European Union officials on Thursday defended their handling of relations with China during the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the EU ambassador to Beijing allowed an opinion article about EU-Chinese relations that he co-wrote to be censored before publication in a state-run newspaper.

The censorship marked the second time in two weeks that the European Commission’s foreign policy branch made a concession to Beijing to tone down criticism, after it softened elements of a leaked report that analyzed Chinese coronavirus disinformation before publishing the final version.

The incidents indicate a discordant approach from Europe toward China at a moment when the continent is heading into what it expects will be the worst economic collapse in its post-World War II history. Europe is eager for Chinese trade as an economic lifeline and seeks to hedge its bets if China manages to be the first to develop a vaccine against the virus.

A commission spokeswoman said it was with ‘‘considerable reluctance’’ that the delegation agreed to the publication of the censored article.

Washington Post

German lawmakers forego pay raise in virus crisis

BERLIN — German lawmakers voted on Thursday to forego an annual pay raise as millions of people in Europe’s biggest economy face financial uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to suspend for this year a system under which their pay is adjusted annually in line with nationwide wage developments. This year, that would have meant a 2.6 percent raise in July. At present, the 709 lawmakers in the German parliament’s lower house get 10,083.47 euros ($10,903) a month before income tax.

Advertisement

Some 2.64 million people were registered as jobless in Germany last month, an increase of 308,000 over the previous month for an unemployment rate of 5.8 percent.

Associated Press

Hackers target WHO by posing as think tank, others

The messages began arriving in World Health Organization employees’ inboxes in early April, seemingly innocuous e-mails about the coronavirus from news organizations and researchers.

But a close examination revealed that they contained malicious links, and some security specialists have traced the emails to a hacking group in Iran believed to be sponsored by the government.

The hacking effort, which began April 3, was an attempt to steal passwords and possibly install malware on WHO computers, according to three people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because they aren’t authorized to talk to the news media. The incident was one of several suspected state-sponsored hacks targeting WHO officials in recent weeks, they said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg News

Syrian elections delayed for second time over outbreak

DAMASCUS — Syria’s President Bashar Assad issued a decree Thursday postponing the country’s parliamentary elections until July — the second such delay in light of restrictions in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The elections were initially scheduled for April 13, then a presidential decree delayed them until May 20. The latest decree pushes the new date to July 19, only saying it is part of the government’s “preventive measures to combat coronavirus.” Syria has recorded only 45 cases and three deaths.

Advertisement

Syria has already elected two parliaments since the start of the 2011 uprising, which plunged the country into a civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Associated Press

Macron says crisis shows need for peace-building

PARIS — France’s leader on Thursday called for closer cooperation with Russia as the world struggles against the coronavirus, recalling the joint Allied effort to defeat Nazi Germany that ended 75 years ago.

In a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Emmanuel Macron expressed “the recognition of the French people” as both countries prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe this week. The Soviet Union played a key role in defeating Nazi Germany, whose forces occupied France.

Despite tensions with Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Macron argued that “this common memory should bring us together.”

Macron has increasingly reached out to Russia, even as his relationship with President Trump has been strained by trade and other disputes.

Trump also spoke with Putin Thursday, saying the United States is ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia, according to the White House.

Associated Press