Former spy chief Iraq’s new prime minister

Iraq named its former intelligence chief as prime minister Thursday, ending months of political deadlock that had seen two previous candidates step aside as the country teetered on the edge of economic free fall.

Iraq has been without a prime minister since November, when Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned in the face of mass protests. The political odyssey it took to replace him underscored the depth of the divisions and vested interests that have come to shape Iraq’s political system.

When 53-year-old Mustafa al-Kadhimi addressed the parliament early Thursday, after a long night of negotiations culminated in the political blocs agreeing to his ascension, he said that his government would ‘‘provide solutions, not add to the crises.’’