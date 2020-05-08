After weeks at sea, 277 Rohingya land in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh — More than 250 Rohingya Muslim refugees who had been floating for weeks on a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal arrived Friday on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said.
The 277 refugees were taken to Bhasan Char island after they reached Bangladesh’s coast, said Mohammed Alamgir Hossain, police superintendent in Noakhali district where the island is located. He said the navy took them there after their boat was spotted.
The Rohingya were being guarded and would be quarantined for 14 days to protect against coronavirus, he said.
Taking the refugees to Bhasan Char is an issue of concern for the UN and other international agencies. They earlier opposed a government plan to relocate 100,000 Rohingya, most originally from neighboring Myanmar, to the island from crowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.
Bhasan Char was previously submerged by monsoon rains but the government said in January that it was ready to relocate the refugees there.
The navy was involved in a project in which flood protection embankments, houses, hospitals, and mosques were built on the island. But so far, no refugees have agreed to voluntarily move there.
