After weeks at sea, 277 Rohingya land in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh — More than 250 Rohingya Muslim refugees who had been floating for weeks on a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal arrived Friday on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

The 277 refugees were taken to Bhasan Char island after they reached Bangladesh’s coast, said Mohammed Alamgir Hossain, police superintendent in Noakhali district where the island is located. He said the navy took them there after their boat was spotted.

The Rohingya were being guarded and would be quarantined for 14 days to protect against coronavirus, he said.