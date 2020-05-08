WHO doesn’t support ending sales of live animals at markets

“Food safety in these environments is rather difficult and therefore it’s not surprising that sometimes we also have these events happening within markets,” Ben Embarek said.

In a press briefing, WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said live animal markets are critical to providing food and livelihoods for millions of people globally and that authorities should focus on improving them rather than outlawing them — even though they can sometimes spark epidemics in humans.

LONDON — The World Health Organization said Friday that although a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan selling live animals likely played a significant role in the emergence of the new coronavirus, it does not recommend that such markets be shut down globally.

He said reducing the risk of disease transmission from animals to humans in these often overcrowded markets could be addressed in many cases by improving hygiene and food safety standards, including separating live animals from humans. He added that it is still unclear whether the market in Wuhan linked to the first several dozens of coronavirus cases in China was the actual source of the virus or merely played a role in spreading the disease further.

Associated Press

S. Korea tells clubs to close, may delay school reopening

SEOUL — South Korea on Friday advised nightclubs and hostess bars to close for a month and may delay the reopening of schools after linking more than a dozen new coronavirus infections to a club patron in the capital.

Schools were supposed to begin reopening next week, but the fears of a resurgence came after Friday’s disclosure of 25 new cases, South Korea’s first jump above 10 in five days.

“At this moment, it’s too early to say whether we need to postpone the opening of schools, but we will monitor the spread of the virus and review information” from investigations of the new cases, said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fewer cases in previous weeks had allowed officials to relax social distancing guidelines and schedule a phased reopening of schools, starting with high school seniors returning next Wednesday.

The government advised nightclubs, hostess bars, and similar venues around the country to close for a month after officials detected at least 15 infections linked to a 29-year-old man who visited three clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday before testing positive on Wednesday.

Associated Press

Cardinal says he didn’t sign petition calling virus pretext

ROME — A petition signed by some conservative Catholics claiming the coronavirus is an overhyped “pretext’’ to deprive the faithful of Mass and impose a new world order has run into a hitch.

The highest-ranking signatory, Cardinal Robert Sarah, head of the Vatican’s liturgy office, claims he never signed the petition. But the archbishop who spearheaded it said Friday that Sarah was fully on board, and he has the recorded phone conversations to prove it.

Thus Sarah, the Guinean-born hero to the Catholic right-wing, has landed in another he said-he said controversy, following the polemics over a book he penned with retired Pope Benedict XVI on priestly celibacy that created a huge firestorm this year.

The virus petition, signed mostly by Italian clergy, academics, and journalists, is the latest initiative by conservatives to frame COVID-19 lockdowns as an assault on religious liberty, a threat to the global economy, and a conspiracy to separate families.

Associated Press

Prayers resume in Iranian mosques in certain cities

TEHRAN — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says Friday prayers are resuming in mosques in 146 cities with minimal risk conditions for spreading the coronavirus after being banned for more than two months.

The report said prayer gatherings will continue to be banned in major cities for now.

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East while under heavy US sanctions. Officials said Thursday the death toll from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to nearly 6,500 among more than 100,000 confirmed cases.

Associated Press

Official says UK ‘not out of the woods’

LONDON — Britain’s minister for the environment, food, and rural affairs said Prime Minister Boris Johnson won’t be announcing immediate changes to the country’s coronavirus lockdown when he addresses the nation on Sunday.

George Eustice said the UK is “not out of the woods” and that there “isn’t going to be any dramatic overnight change.” He said the government will be “very, very cautious” in loosening the restrictions.

Johnson is expected to set out a roadmap of how the UK can start easing the lockdown in the future. Only minor changes, such as allowing individuals to sunbathe in parks and removing the limit on one daily outing for exercise, are anticipated.

Eustice also revealed that another 626 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in all settings. That takes the UK total to 31,241, the second highest behind the United States.

Associated Press

Italian deaths from virus top 30,000

ROME — The number of people in Italy who’ve died with COVID-19 infections has topped 30,000.

The Health Ministry registered 243 deaths on Friday, bringing the total of those who died in the country to 30,201.

Authorities say many more likely died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

With 1,327 more cases registered in the 24-hour period ending Friday evening, Italy now tallies 217,185 confirmed coronavirus infections. Some 11,000 more people have recovered from the illness than are currently positive for the infection.

Lombardy in the north continues to be the hardest-hit region, accounting for nearly one-half of the latest cases registered on Friday.

Associated Press