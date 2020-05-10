New Iraq prime minster releases protesters, promotes respected general

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s judiciary ordered courts on Sunday to release antigovernment protesters, carrying out one of the first decisions of the recently inaugurated prime minister just as dozens of demonstrators renewed protests against the new leadership.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also promoted a well-respected Iraqi general, who played a key role in the military campaign against the Islamic State, to lead counter-terrorism operations. Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi was mysteriously demoted last year by former prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, prompting outrage and sparking popular protests in northern Iraq and Baghdad.

The Supreme Judiciary Council said in a statement that it had ordered the release of protesters detained since those demonstrations erupted, in line with the new prime minister’s call.