While other countries look to open up, Brazil can’t find a way to shut down

In hard-hit urban centers such as Rio de Janeiro, people still pack the streets. The boardwalks are still populated by beachgoers, including the elderly. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is still downplaying the threat, declaring last week he would celebrate this weekend with a massive barbecue. Following pushback, he rode a water scooter instead.

But while much of the world is negotiating the terms of reopening, Brazil, which has nearly 11,000 dead and become the world’s latest coronavirus hot spot, still cannot find a way to properly shut down.

RIO DE JANEIRO — In Europe, parks are reopening, and people are taking back the streets. Australia has announced plans to jump-start tourism. Restrictions are easing in the United States.

Rather than unifying the country against one common threat, the response is further dividing this deeply polarized society. Bolsonaro, whose instinct has been to do nothing, has deferred to state governors, who in turn have punted the responsibility of implementing the strictest measures to municipalities. The result has been a confederacy of conflicting and contradictory measures that change not only by state and city but also by city section.

In the early days, much of the country adhered to broadly adopted containment policies. People avoided gathering in groups. Nonessential businesses closed. Most stayed home unless it was absolutely necessary. Now, as the pandemic begins stretching into its third month, those measures are increasingly being ignored.

Washington Post

France mandates masks but continues to ban the burqa

PARIS — France, the originator of the burqa ban, has done more than any other Western nation over the past decade to resist face coverings in public. But as the country begins to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown on Monday, face masks are mandatory.

People are required to wear masks in high schools and on public transportation — or risk being fined. Shopkeepers also have the right to ask customers to wear masks or to please leave. Artificial-intelligence-integrated video cameras will be monitoring overall compliance on the Paris Metro.

To emphasize the national imperative, President Emmanuel Macron appeared at a school last week wearing a navy mask embellished with the blue, white, and red stripes of the French flag. Face coverings, the design seemed to suggest, are fused to the ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

But many Muslims, religious freedom advocates, and scholars see a great deal of irony in a society that has made such a virtue of uncovered faces suddenly requiring faces to be covered.

‘‘If you are Muslim and you hide your face for religious reasons, you are liable to a fine and a citizenship course where you will be taught what it is to be ‘a good citizen,’” said Fatima Khemilat, a fellow at the Political Science Institute of Aix-en-Provence. ‘‘But if you are a non-Muslim citizen in the pandemic, you are encouraged and forced as a ‘good citizen’ to adopt ‘barrier gestures’ to protect the national community.’’

France’s Interior Ministry confirmed to The Washington Post that the burqa ban will still apply during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people are otherwise encouraged to cover their faces. A woman who wears a religious face covering will be ‘‘punished with the fine provided for second-class infractions,’’ the ministry said in a statement. The law imposes a fine of up to 150 euros ($165) and can require participation in a citizenship education class.

Washington Post

Turks over 65 venture out for 4 hours as virus rules ease

ANKARA — Turkey’s senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks Sunday under relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

People aged 65 and over — the age group most at risk from the virus — were subjected to a stay-at-home curfew on March 21.

As part of a rolling program of reduced controls, they are now allowed out for four hours. People under 20, who are also subject to a curfew, will be allowed outside for a similar period later this week.

The relaxed curfew for over 65s came during the fifth weekend of lockdowns in Turkey’s largest cities.

Turkey has recorded 137,115 infections, including 3,739 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Associated Press

Poland presidential election to be held within 74 days

WARSAW — Poland’s top electoral body gave the speaker of parliament 14 days to set a new date for presidential elections that were to have been held Sunday but were suspended amid debate over how voting could be done during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The election must be held within 60 days of this announcement, or by late July, according to the resolution by the State Electoral Commission. The conservative government had proposed an all-postal vote, but criticism of the plan and infighting complicated preparations and led to the postponement announced late Wednesday.

It was the first time in almost 31 years of Polish democracy that voting in line with the constitution, scheduled for Sunday, did not take place. The speaker of parliament now has two weeks to announce a new date.

Associated Press

With fewer humans to fear, flamingos flock to lagoon

NARTA, Albania — Home confinement rules have upset some people in Albania, but humans getting their wings clipped during the pandemic has allowed flamingos and other birds to flourish in a coastal lagoon by the Adriatic Sea.

Local officials and residents say the flamingo population is up to about 3,000 at Narta Lagoon, an important waterfowl habitat that greater flamingos returned to in recent years after a long absence. Bird watchers also have noticed more pelicans, herons, and other species this spring at the 10-square-mile lagoon, which is 90 miles south of Tirana, the capital.

Operations halting at a nearby saltworks and reduced human activity of all types during the pandemic explains why birds are flocking to the lagoon, said Nexhip Hysolokaj, a regional biodiversity specialist. Flamingos are “a very delicate species,” and not having vehicles or visitors around suits them, he said.

“They have found food and calmness,” Hysolokaj said.

Researchers plan to study the flamingos to see whether the coronavirus-induced calm is conducive to establishing the lagoon as a place where they can nest and breed.

Associated Press