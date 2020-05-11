Iranian friendly fire kills 19 in 2nd missile accident of year

In January, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane with two missiles, killing the 176 passengers and crew onboard. Iran blamed the shooting on human error.

On Sunday, a missile from an Iranian navy frigate struck another Iranian naval vessel during a military exercise in the Sea of Oman, killing at least 19 sailors, the navy said.

For the second time this year, Iran appears to have fired a missile at the wrong target with deadly consequences, fueling public disillusionment with the government and undermining faith in its military.

Official details of the accident were scant Monday. It was not immediately clear whether it was the result of human error or faulty equipment.

There were reports that the ship had sunk, and people familiar with the accident said a rescue mission was underway to find at least 20 other crew members who were still missing.

The navy said Monday that 15 people were wounded and that the ship had been brought to shore.

“The scope of the incident is under investigation by experts,” Iran’s navy said in a statement.

Iran’s military has come under intense global scrutiny since the Ukrainian plane was shot down, and trust in the government was already at an all-time low because of missteps in handling a severe outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iranians have blamed the government for not enforcing an early lockdown to battle the virus and not being transparent about the number of people infected, leading to an explosion of infections that made Iran a regional epicenter of the virus.

The reports of the latest mishap drew criticism of the government on social media.

“Firing at your own targets, whether military or civil, in such a short space of time is not human error,” Maziar Khosravi, a journalist aligned with opposition politicians, wrote on Twitter. “It’s a catastrophic failure of management and command.”

The downing of the Ukrainian jetliner occurred during a time of high tension, on a night that Iran launched ballistic missiles at US military targets in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of a top general. Its forces were on high alert for a US response.

The friendly-fire episode, however, came during a planned naval exercise in the Sea of Oman, near the Iranian port city of Jask.

Iran routinely conducts military exercises in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman with a dual purpose: testing new domestically produced equipment and showcasing its military might as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate and the threat of military conflict looms.

Last month, President Trump wrote on Twitter that he had instructed the US Navy to shoot at Iranian boats if they harassed US ships in the Persian Gulf. Iran threatened to retaliate if it came under attack.

Since Trump’s post, Iran has placed its air defense forces on highest alert and moved them to positions along its southern shores of the Persian Gulf, according to an Iranian military strategist.

Four people with knowledge of the accident Sunday said that the ship, identified as the missile boat Konarak, was hit by a missile from the Jamaran, a frigate that is considered one of the prides of Iran’s fleet.

The Konarak was hit as it was guiding a target out to the sea to help the Jamaran test-fire a missile, according to Seyed Mohamad Razavi, a prominent media adviser to conservative politicians, and a Telegram channel affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard.

The Konarak had not sufficiently distanced itself from the target when the missile was fired, they said. Instead of hitting the target, the missile slammed into the tail of the Konarak.

“This accident is very sad for all of us,” Razavi wrote on Twitter.

The Jamaran is considered a triumph of Iran’s homegrown naval technology. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, inaugurated it in 2010 in an unusual appearance onboard the ship.

The bodies of the dead were taken to a hospital in the southern seaport city of Chahbahar, people familiar with the incident said.

Military experts said that Sunday’s episode was a significant setback for Iran’s navy and its ambitions to project itself as a power player in the Persian Gulf and beyond. Together with the downing of the Ukrainian airliner, it undermines an effort by Iran to present its military as a force capable of countering the United States and its regional allies, they said.

“This really showed that the situation with Iran is still dangerous, because accidents and miscalculations can happen,” said Fabian Hinz, an expert on Iran’s military at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. “It doesn’t give you confidence about the stability of the Persian Gulf.”