Putin lifts Russia’s shutdown, but keeps many restrictions

“The nationwide nonworking regime is coming to an end,” a somber-looking Putin said. “Gradually, and very carefully, we are starting to ease the restrictions.”

In a televised address to the nation, Putin said it will be up to regional governors in the far-flung country to determine what industrial plants could reopen starting Tuesday. He emphasized that it’s essential to preserve jobs and keep the economy running, provided that workers strictly observe sanitary norms.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared an end to a partial economic shutdown across Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he said that many restrictions will remain in place.

Putin also said regional authorities should consider allowing people to take walks and exercise wherever and whenever possible. He emphasized that all mass gatherings will remain prohibited and noted that it’s essential for all Russians who are older than 65 or have chronic illnesses to continue staying home.

Putin’s decision to ease the restrictions comes as Russia registered a daily record of more than 11,600 new infections in the last 24 hours, more than half of them in Moscow. That has brought the national total to more than 221,000 cases — the world’s fourth-highest after the United States, Spain, and Britain — including about 2,000 deaths.

Associated Press

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26 billion in costs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia announced Monday it was tripling taxes on basic goods, raising them to 15 percent, and cutting spending on major projects by around $26 billion as it grapples with blows from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices on its economy.

Saudi citizens will also lose a bonus cost-of-living allowance that had been in place since 2018, according to the country’s finance minister.

Despite efforts to diversify the economy, the kingdom continues to rely heavily on oil for revenue. Brent crude now hovers around $30 a barrel, far below the range Saudi Arabia needs to balance its budget. The kingdom has also lost revenue from the suspension of Muslim pilgrimages to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, which were closed to visitors due to the virus.

The new measures are the most drastic yet by a major Gulf Arab oil producer since oil prices plunged by more than half in March, signalling that neighboring countries may also seek to impose higher taxes on residents this year. The United Arab Emirates said Monday it currently had no similar plans to raise taxes.

Associated Press

Shanghai Disneyland venue reopens with virus controls

SHANGHAI — Visitors in face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopened Monday in a high-profile step toward reviving tourism that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The House of Mouse’s experience in Shanghai, the first of its parks to reopen, foreshadows hurdles global entertainment industries might face. Disney is limiting visitor numbers, requiring masks and checking for the virus’s telltale fever.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first country to reopen factories and other businesses after declaring the disease under control in March even as infections rise and controls are tightened in many other countries.

Tourism has been hit especially hard by controls imposed worldwide that shut down airline and cruise ship travel, theme parks, and cinemas.

Shanghai Disneyland and Disney’s park in Hong Kong closed on Jan. 25 as China isolated cities with 60 million people to try to contain the outbreak. Tokyo Disneyland closed the following month and parks in the United States and Europe in March.

Disney is opening Shanghai cautiously as it evaluates reopening other parks around the world.

Associated Press

Moroccans stranded by virus seek help to get home

RABAT, Morocco — Moroccans stranded abroad since their country abruptly grounded flights due to the coronavirus two months ago were holding protests in multiple countries Monday to beg their government to let them back home.

While many countries closed their borders to foreigners as the virus pandemic erupted, Morocco went a step farther, and barred its own citizens from coming home, too. The government fears an influx of imported infections could overwhelm the North African country’s hospital system.

But the decision in early March was so abrupt that Moroccans abroad didn’t have time to get home – and now, more than 27,800 Moroccans find themselves stuck across the world, according to government estimates.

Some Moroccan day workers told the Associated Press that they crossed into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta one morning in March to go to work, expecting to be home for dinner — and instead have been stuck in Spain for two months. They said they slept for weeks in the streets before local Spanish authorities provided temporary lodging in a gym.

Stranded Moroccans have set up online campaigns to lobby the government to relax its rules and let them come home. On Monday, about 20 Moroccan men protested outside the Moroccan consulate in Algeciras in southern Spain, seeking help from Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Morocco’s parliament.

Associated Press

Pandemic upends life on idyllic Galapagos Islands

SAN CRISTOBAL, Ecuador — Before the coronavirus, sudden life-threatening ailments among tourists, fishermen, and others on the Galapagos Islands were considered so rare that hospitals didn’t have a single intensive care unit bed.

Now, officials are racing to equip medical teams on the remote islands with breathing machines while also trying to stanch an economic crisis that has left many of the 30,000 residents jobless. The island chain’s famous isolation is now heightening its hardship.

For seven weeks now, not a single tourist has arrived at the UNESCO World Heritage site that inspired Charles Darwin.

Ecuador is among Latin American nations hit hardest by COVID-19, and authorities on the Galapagos believe their first cases probably came from Guayaquil, the coastal city where hospitals turned away patients and the dead were left in homes for days.

There are now 107 cases in the Galapagos, including about 50 crew members still aboard the Celebrity Flora, a luxury ship operated by a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Associated Press