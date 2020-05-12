After 6 new cases, Wuhan plans to test all 11 million residents

But the scope of the endeavor underscores official sensitivities about any new flare-up in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in a market late last year. It comes after officials reported six new cases in two days, confounding health specialists after a 35-day streak without infections.

The all-encompassing mission, paid for by district governments, contrasts with shortages of testing kits in some other countries, including the United States, where people have complained about not being able to get a test despite having coronavirus symptoms.

Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan plan to test all 11 million residents for COVID-19 by the end of next week, in a massive push to extinguish any remnants of the coronavirus from the original epicenter of the global pandemic.

Advertisement

Local health authorities reported that five people in one residential compound in Wuhan had been diagnosed with coronavirus Sunday, all of them linked to an elderly man who had been confirmed as infected the previous day.

They all lived in the Sanmin compound in the East West Lake district of Wuhan, which Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited in March during his first trip to the city since the outbreak began.

The infections were the first found in Wuhan since the city emerged from its stringent 11-week lockdown on April 8.

The city’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters issued an emergency notice Monday ordering all district management units to submit plans by Tuesday for completing nucleic acid testing of all residents in their jurisdiction within 10 days.

Washington Post

Modi announces $260 billion rescue package for India

NEW DELHI — In a televised address Tuesday night, India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, announced an economic rescue package of more than $260 billion for a nation that, although relatively successful in controlling coronavirus infections, has been left economically devastated.

Modi was short on details but said the relief package, which amounts to around 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product and was larger than expected, would help all classes, from farmers and migrant laborers to big businesses.

Advertisement

He urged Indians to become more economically self-reliant and harkened back to Mohandas K. Gandhi’s century-old campaign to boycott British textiles and buy Indian cloth instead.

Modi has been under intensifying pressure to announce a rescue package.

Economists said the package was bigger than they had predicted but should have come earlier.

New York Times

COVID-19 confirmed in UN-run camp in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan — For the first time, COVID-19 has been confirmed in a crowded civilian protection camp in South Sudan’s capital, the United Nations said Tuesday, a worrying development in a country that’s one of the world’s least prepared for the virus’s spread.

The health ministry’s emergency preparedness manager, Dr. Mathew Tut, said the two infected people were South Sudanese and in their 20s. South Sudan was one of the last countries in Africa to confirm a case of the disease and now has 174.

The prospect of the virus’s spread to refugee and displaced persons’ camps in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia has alarmed health and other aid officials as remote locations, travel restrictions, and shortages of medical supplies often make containment and treatment extremely challenging.

As of late April, almost none of the 10 million people packed into such camps around the world had been tested for the virus, the Associated Press found.

Associated Press

Italian police nab mafiosi to thwart exploitation

ROME — Italian police have arrested 91 suspected mobsters in a probe of money-laundering and extortion in a bid to thwart Sicily’s Cosa Nostra from exploiting economic woes triggered by the pandemic.

Advertisement

Hundreds of Financial Guard police officers fanned out early Tuesday through Palermo, the alleged crime clans’ power base, as well as in several regions in northern Italy.

Investigators contend mobsters were laundering extortion and drug-trafficking revenue and were preparing to use ill-gained cash to buy struggling businesses which have been shuttered during the COVID-19 containment lockdown.

While loan-sharking is still an activity of organized crime in Italy, increasingly mobsters have sought to buy up hotels, restaurants, pharmacies, car dealerships, and other businesses for years now. They were doing this in an Italian economy that was stagnant even before lockdown measures caused tens of thousands of business owners to shut down for weeks.

Associated Press

US gives ‘up to 1,000’ ventilators to South Africa us

JOHANNESBURG — The US government is donating “up to 1,000” ventilators to South Africa to help the country respond to COVID-19 as the Trump administration addresses criticism that it hasn’t done enough for countries in need.

“South Africa is the first country in the world to receive this state-of-the-art equipment” from the National Security Council and USAID, the US Embassy said in a tweet.

Last week, however, Mexico said it received a US shipment of 211 ventilators as part of an aid package promised by President Trump.

The United States soon will make similar donations to countries around the world, according to embassy officials.

South Africa has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa with more than 11,300, including more than 200 deaths.

Advertisement

Associated Press