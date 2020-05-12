In new setback, Russian president’s spokesman hospitalized with coronavirus

Also infected was Peskov’s wife, Olympic ice dancing champion Tatyana Navka. She told reporters that Peskov’s condition was “satisfactory” and that the couple decided to enter the hospital so as not to expose the rest of their family.

MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the latest in a series of setbacks for President Vladimir Putin as Russia struggles to contain the growing outbreak.

“He brought it from work,’’ Navka was quoted as saying about the virus by the Daily Storm online outlet.

Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008 but began working with him in the early 2000s. The Tass news agency quoted Peskov saying he last saw Putin in person “more than a month ago.”

But reporters from the Kremlin pool said on Twitter that Peskov was last seen in public on April 30 at a meeting with Putin. It was not clear whether the two were in the same room because Putin has been conducting his meetings via teleconference in recent weeks from his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow.

Peskov is the latest top government official to come down with the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin revealed April 30 that he had tested positive for it. The next day, Construction and Housing Minister Vladimir Yakushev was hospitalized with it, and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said last week she was self-isolating after getting infected.

The announcement of Peskov’s hospitalization came a day after Putin said Russia was slowing the outbreak and announced he was easing some lockdown restrictions.

But new questions are being raised about just how successful the response has been. Health officials reported thousands of new infections, many health care workers are falling ill amid complaints that protective gear is in short supply, and deadly fires have broken out at two hospitals for virus patients, apparently from defective breathing machines.

Russia has reported more than 232,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,100 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, health officials said they were investigating the safety of ventilators after the fires killed a total of six people in the past four days.

A fire Tuesday at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg killed five patients on ventilators. Another blaze Saturday at the Spasokukotsky Hospital in Moscow killed one patient. Both hospitals had been repurposed for treating coronavirus patients.

The government says hospitals have enough ventilators to deal with the outbreak, and Putin said Monday that only “a small fraction” of Russia’s ventilator stockpile is being used.

However, doctors in hospitals outside big cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg have been complaining about not enough ventilators or their poor quality, as well as about sweeping shortages of protective equipment.

Peskov regularly dismissed those complaints at his daily briefings and maintained that Russian hospitals are well-stocked with everything they need.

He has been the Kremlin’s feisty voice in denying Russia’s involvement in various international scandals, such as the inference in the 2016 US election, the poisoning of Russia’s former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain, and recent allegations of Russian security services plotting to poison Czech officials.