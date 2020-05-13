In Italy, some fear the virus is a get-out-of-jail card for Mafiosi

So when news broke last week that 376 inmates had been moved from their high-security prison cells to house arrest because of coronavirus concerns — and that hundreds more were seeking to do the same — the backlash was almost immediate. Even as the coronavirus dominated the news cycle, the homecoming of convicted organized crime figures made front-page news.

They were also maximum-security inmates, international drug traffickers, and affiliates of Italy’s organized crime gangs, including three who were serving time under a harsh isolation regime that is reserved for top Mafia bosses.

ROME — They were among the most vulnerable as the coronavirus roared through Italy: older or riddled with serious underlying medical conditions. A brush with the virus within the confines of the place where they woke up each morning might threaten their lives.

The house arrests also revived the debate over Italy’s chronically overcrowded penitentiaries, where more than 60,000 prisoners are detained in a system designed to hold 46,875, taxing its ability to meet basic needs like accommodation, health care, and rehabilitation programs.

Italy was the first country in Europe to battle the virus, as well as one of the hardest hit, with more than 30,000 deaths and 220,000 infected. But it has also been in a decadeslong battle against the mob.

The government scrambled to make amends, as critics, including opposition lawmakers and even some members of the majority, said the mobsters were using the increased risk to their health from the pandemic as a get-out-of-jail card. They called for the resignation of the justice minister and announced a motion of no-confidence toward him.

Several prosecutors warned that granting house arrest to certain Mafia figures was unacceptable, even under the extraordinary circumstances of the devastating outbreak.

“The Mafia feeds on signs,” said Giancarlo Caselli, one of Italy’s most famous anti-Mafia prosecutors. Allowing a Mafia boss to return to his territory “sends a message of retreat, of weakness that the Mafia can exploit,” he added.

To counter overcrowding, the government passed a decree March 16 that allowed authorities to shift into house arrest detainees who had less than 18 months to serve — but only until June 30. Opponents of the move denounced it as a disguised pardon, but the approach was not unusual. Several other countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey, along with some US states, have taken similar steps.

Overall, thousands of inmates have been granted house arrest, including hundreds who were under maximum security, but the outrage has been greatest over three men: Francesco Bonura, 78, a boss with the Sicilian Cosa Nostra; Vincenzino Iannazzo, 65, a leader of Calabria’s ‘Ndrangheta; and Pasquale Zagaria, 60, a ranking member of the Neapolitan camorra.

Over the weekend, with the pandemic easing, the government issued a new decree that called on judges to review their earlier house-arrest decisions.

Italian news outlets reported Wednesday that judicial authorities had revoked the house arrest of at least one Mafioso, Antonino Sacco, and that the cases of other mobsters were under review.