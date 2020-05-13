Pompeo in Israel for meetings on annexation, virus, Iran, and China

“There remains work yet to do, and we need to make progress on it,” Pompeo said of the administration’s “vision for peace” at the start of a lightning-quick, eight-hour visit. It was the first official trip to Israel by any country’s diplomats since the coronavirus pandemic shunted face-to-face meetings onto videoconferences.

JERUSALEM — With Israel preparing to annex territory in the occupied West Bank and a flurry of clashes claiming the lives of an Israeli soldier and a Palestinian teenager, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Jerusalem on Wednesday promising to push ahead with the Trump administration’s proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pompeo, who disembarked from his jet wearing a red, white, and blue mask, also addressed efforts to fight the coronavirus and to stop Iran’s nuclear project and contain its expansionist moves in the Middle East.

But in brief remarks alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pompeo — no longer wearing his mask — revealed that China, a rare sore spot between the United States and Israel, was also very much on the agenda.

“You’re a great partner,” Pompeo said to Netanyahu. “You share information, unlike some other countries that try and obfuscate and hide information. We’ll talk about that country, too.”

Pompeo and President Trump have engaged in a war of words with China over its handling of the virus outbreak that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Suggestions have been made that the virus originated in a government laboratory, which the Chinese have vehemently denied and virologists have widely discounted.

Standing alongside Pompeo on Wednesday, however, Netanyahu appeared to gently but firmly push back, reminding him where much of the intelligence that the two allies share actually originates.

“The most important thing is actually generating the information and then sharing the information,” Netanyahu interrupted Pompeo to say, an unmistakable reference to the Israeli intelligence services’ track record of developing information of value to the United States.

Notably, Pompeo’s short schedule of meetings included a session with the Mossad director, Yossi Cohen.

Pompeo also met with Benny Gantz, the former army chief who fought Netanyahu to a draw in three elections over the past year and a half before agreeing to join him in an emergency unity government.

When they are sworn in Thursday — an event that was pushed back by a day because of Pompeo’s visit — Gantz is to become defense minister but, more important, will hold the title of alternate prime minister and will have veto power over most major decisions. He will not have the ability to block an annexation move, however.

Under their unusual arrangement, Gantz is to take over as prime minister in 18 months.

Pompeo also met with Gabi Ashkenazi, another former army chief and an ally of Gantz’s who is to become foreign minister in the new government.

Netanyahu’s vow to annex West Bank territory that the Palestinians have long counted on for a future state loomed largest over Pompeo’s visit.

Opponents of annexation have warned that it would kill the chance of a two-state solution to the long-running conflict and would spark violence that could quickly lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank under the Oslo accords.