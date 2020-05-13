Top UK court quashes Gerry Adams’s prison break convictions

LONDON — Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Irish nationalist politician Gerry Adams’s convictions for trying to break out of prison in the 1970s, handing a long-awaited legal victory to the former Sinn Fein leader.

The UK’s top court said Adams’s two 1975 convictions for trying to escape from the Maze prison in Northern Ireland were invalid because his detention was unlawful.

Adams led the Irish Republican Army-linked party Sinn Fein between 1983 and 2018. He has always denied being a member of the IRA, though former colleagues have identified him as one of its leaders.