As coronavirus overruns Russia, doctors are dying on the front lines

The hospital was ordered quarantined, with Kamalova and more than 1,200 other staff members and patients trapped inside. Days later, she grew feverish, but she kept working, relying on her own intravenous line for relief.

The hospital admitted more than 50 people for planned procedures the day that the staff learned a deceased patient had tested positive for the coronavirus, records show. She kept working.

MOSCOW — Dr. Rimma Kamalova says her hospital’s leadership ignored her warnings about an unexplained pneumonia outbreak back in March. She kept working.

“Give yourself a drip, get up, treat, lie down, give yourself another drip, get up, treat,” Kamalova, head of the rheumatology department at Kuvatova Republican Clinical Hospital in the south-central Russian city of Ufa, said in a telephone interview. “You had no choice.”

Russia is hailing its medical workers as heroes, their photographs plastered on billboards and their stories glamorized on state TV. But as the country develops into one of the global epicenters of the disease, those workers are suffering astonishing levels of infection and death in their ranks.

And as the number of reported coronavirus cases in Russia grows, many fear the worst is yet to come.

A website memorializing health care workers who have died during the pandemic lists more than 180 doctors, nurses, paramedics, and others.

At one top Moscow hospital, a department head said 75 percent of its staff was sick. In St. Petersburg, 1,465 health care workers have caught the virus, the governor said Wednesday, accounting for more than 1 in 6 of the city’s cases.

Russia’s health minister, Mikhail Murashko, said Wednesday that 400 Russian hospitals had suffered outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Like their colleagues in much of the rest of the world, many of those doctors and nurses are suffering from a shortage of protective gear and equipment. But Russian health workers are also at the mercy of a convoluted, depersonalized, and unforgiving bureaucracy that increasingly appears outmatched by the pandemic.

An internal federal government document obtained by The New York Times illuminated Russia’s lack of preparedness. In late March, regional Russian officials were sounding alarm bells about a drastic undersupply of protective equipment and pervasive confusion about how they were supposed to tackle the virus.

Those problems have not been fully resolved. Six weeks later, even doctors at Moscow’s top hospitals are reporting overwhelming levels of infection among their colleagues.

Doctors say they are hampered not just by a lack of equipment and protective gear but also by a rigid, top-down governing system that discourages initiative and independent thinking. Medical workers who have spoken out have faced pressure from authorities; three doctors who tangled with their superiors over working conditions fell from windows in recent weeks, though even the Alliance of Doctors, a medical worker activist group highly critical of the government response, has described those as possible stress-related suicides.

“People in administrative positions generally don’t know how to make decisions — they know how to carry out orders,” said the doctor who had said 75 percent of their department was sick, who would speak only anonymously for fear of retribution. “And they keep getting contradictory orders.”

The contradictions in Russia’s coronavirus response start in the Kremlin. A nationwide lockdown came to an end Tuesday on orders from President Vladimir Putin, even as Russia was reporting about 10,000 new cases daily. Its total of 252,245 confirmed infections exceeds that of any other country except the United States.

Russia has reported 2,305 coronavirus deaths, almost certainly an undercount, given widespread reports of faulty testing and other causes of death being recorded for patients who died of COVID-19.

Russian officials, however, insist the country is now well prepared, with a large reserve of hospital beds and ventilators, and widespread testing that is identifying many asymptomatic carriers of the virus. They have criticized the Western news media, including the Times, for casting Russia’s pandemic response in an excessively negative light.

For much of this year, Russia seemed to be in an enviable position as the pandemic raged through Western Europe. The government appeared to recognize the dangers of the virus early on, closing much of Russia’s 2,600-mile land border with China in January. Two months later, Russia was still recording fewer than 100 new cases a day, and Putin said the virus was “contained” and the situation “under control.”

But behind the scenes, Russian regional officials were making it clear to the Kremlin that the situation was not.