Italian hostage’s release erupts into clashes over Islam and ransom

ROME — When word surfaced last weekend that a kidnapped 24-year-old Italian aid worker had been released after 18 months in captivity in Africa, Italians were overjoyed.
But from the moment she stepped off an Italian government plane Sunday wearing a green jilbab — the full-length outer garment worn by some Muslim women — her welcome home became decidedly chillier, and even hostile.
The conversion of the young woman, Silvia Romano, to Islam, along with rumors that Italy had paid a ransom for her release, opened the dam to a deluge of insults on social media.
Romano, whose release reportedly occurred last Friday, was kidnapped in November 2018 in the Kenyan city of Chakama. Italian newspapers, citing a deposition Romano gave to prosecutors after her return, said that she had been abducted by a gang affiliated with the Al Shabab militant group.
The case has stirred criticism that some Italian nongovernmental organizations are ill-prepared to handle the threats facing workers in some countries. It has also revived arguments about Italy’s purported propensity — which it has consistently denied — to pay ransom for the release of kidnapped Italians, a practice that is common elsewhere in Europe.
