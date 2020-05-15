Hong Kong watchdog absolves police over protest crackdown, dimming prospects of accountability

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s police complaints council in a report released Friday found no serious wrongdoing in the force’s response to last year’s mass protests, despite significant evidence to the contrary, instead focusing primarily on the actions of violent demonstrators.
The review, whose scope was limited, dashed hopes among pro-democracy leaders and protesters that the Hong Kong government would hold officers to account for their part in inflaming political tensions throughout months of escalating conflict with demonstrators.
‘‘We have a simple conclusion after reading this report: We must continue to fight,’’ said James To, a pro-democracy lawmaker. ‘‘The report has led us to feel no confidence in our political system whatsoever.’’
The protests were sparked by a now-shelved bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. But they widened to encompass calls for full democracy and an independent inquiry into what protesters alleged was police brutality, and they ultimately became an uprising against Beijing’s efforts to crush the democracy movement.
A lack of reconciliation, experts say, risks exacerbating a volatile political climate as protests heat up again over China’s interference in Hong Kong’s affairs. The report also fuels perceptions that the city’s police have become a tool for the Chinese Communist Party to crack down on dissent, according to academics and political analysts.
‘‘Everywhere you go, the problem isn’t necessarily that the police do things wrong. They do things wrong everywhere,’’ said Clifford Stott, a policing expert at Britain’s Keele University. ‘‘The issue is that they aren’t held to account in Hong Kong.’’
The head of the complaints body is appointed by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who herself was picked by a small committee loyal to Beijing. The complaints council, unlike police watchdogs elsewhere, does not have the power to summon witnesses and cannot compel police to hand over evidence.
