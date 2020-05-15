Hong Kong watchdog absolves police over protest crackdown, dimming prospects of accountability

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s police complaints council in a report released Friday found no serious wrongdoing in the force’s response to last year’s mass protests, despite significant evidence to the contrary, instead focusing primarily on the actions of violent demonstrators.

The review, whose scope was limited, dashed hopes among pro-democracy leaders and protesters that the Hong Kong government would hold officers to account for their part in inflaming political tensions throughout months of escalating conflict with demonstrators.

‘‘We have a simple conclusion after reading this report: We must continue to fight,’’ said James To, a pro-democracy lawmaker. ‘‘The report has led us to feel no confidence in our political system whatsoever.’’