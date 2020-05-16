Saudi Arabia’s big dreams and easy living hit a wall

“One day there was nothing, the next day there was everything,” a business student, Noura Khalid, 23, said in Riyadh in December, describing how it felt to watch her once-staid country welcome international rap stars and wrestling champions, cars steered by women, movie theaters, gender-mixed cafes, and other previously unimaginable innovations in just the last few years. “There’s no break! It’s happening so quickly.”

Not only is the coronavirus redefining daily life for Saudis, but plummeting oil prices are robbing the kingdom of the enormous wealth that was underwriting the new Saudi Arabia. The twin blows threaten to sink Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sweeping social and economic agenda, and have already curtailed the vast welfare state that has given most Saudis a comfortably subsidized life.

Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, has upended his country out of a recognition that the kingdom could not keep living off oil forever. Alongside the social reforms have come swaggering moves to diversify the Saudi economy by building up tourism, entertainment, and even a futuristic new city called Neom, under a grand scheme he called “Vision 2030.”

But with tourism canceled, concerts out of the question, and oil prices crashing, a country that was jangling with nervous excitement a few months ago is confronting a very different future from the one Prince Mohammed had promised.

“I think Vision 2030 is more or less over,” said Michael Stephens, a Middle East analyst at the Royal United Services Institute in London. “I think it’s finished.”

Saudi Arabia, he said, was facing “the hardest time it’s ever been through, certainly the most difficult period of Mohammed bin Salman’s tenure.”

The crown prince has given no indication of scratching any specific plans, and his finance minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan, told Bloomberg News that projects such as Neom would simply be delayed.

Still, Saudis long accustomed to generous fuel and electricity subsidies, cushy government jobs, and free education and health care may live far less comfortably than previous generations did, rewriting the relationship between Saudis and their rulers.

The government announced Monday that it would triple the country’s value-added tax on goods and services from 5 percent to 15 percent, strip a roughly $266 monthly allowance for state workers, and review other financial benefits paid to employees and contractors.

“We are facing a crisis the world has never seen the likes of in modern history,” al-Jadaan said in a statement. The changes in taxes and benefits, he said, “as tough as they are, are necessary and beneficial to maintain comprehensive financial and economic stability.”

While the austerity measures may not make a noticeable dent in the lives of the rich, they are likely to hit hard in the rest of the country.

“A lot of things that were free may not be free anymore,” said Kristin Smith Diwan, an analyst at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. “It’s a test of the new nationalism. It’ll be more, ‘You’re part of this nation, you have to contribute to the nation.’ ”

The government has taken care of its own during the pandemic in ways that Americans can only dream of: It has paid to fly Saudis from around the world back home, quarantined them in hotels at government expense, and subsidized up to 60 percent of the salaries of private-sector workers.

By tripling the tax, Saudi Arabia is accelerating the shift away from a welfare state, argued Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator. The kingdom’s huge public payroll, which provides stable and well-paying jobs to a majority of Saudis in the labor force, will cushion the tax’s impact, and the coronavirus would have kept people from spending much this year anyway, he said.

Other analysts found the move counterproductive. Instead of helping businesses and consumers stimulate the economy, Stephens said, the government was putting the burden of austerity on the people least equipped to weather it.

On social media, some Saudis responded with resignation or patriotism. Others questioned why the Saudi sovereign wealth fund was financing a $370 million takeover of Newcastle United, an English Premier League soccer team, while the government cut spending at home.

If the flashy investments and spending on star-studded concerts continue, analysts said, the kingdom could risk public grumbling, but probably no more than that.

Saudi Arabia has not hesitated to spend heavily on benefits when needed to shore up domestic support and to use force to squelch dissent.

And many Saudis remain grateful for the generous benefits they have received. The regional turmoil of the last decade “taught Saudis they have a good deal, warts and all,” said Shihabi, the Saudi analyst. Khalid, a 50-year-old government employee, said he understood the need for cutbacks, though they would force him to trim spending.

“Since we’re Saudi, the government gave us a lot for years, and it was there for other countries when they needed help,” he said. “We accept the decision if it will help the government.”