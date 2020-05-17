Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in BC amid pandemic show

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — A Canadian acrobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, scattering debris and setting a house on fire.

Canada’s defense department said emergency crews were responding to the crash at the airport in the city of Kamloops in British Columbia. British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said one person was in hospital after paramedics and air ambulances responded to the crash.