Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in BC amid pandemic show

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — A Canadian acrobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, scattering debris and setting a house on fire.
Canada’s defense department said emergency crews were responding to the crash at the airport in the city of Kamloops in British Columbia. British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said one person was in hospital after paramedics and air ambulances responded to the crash.
Video posted to Twitter appears to show two jets taking off. One of the aircraft climbs into the sky before rolling over and plunging toward the ground. The video appears to show at least one person ejecting from the plane before it disappears behind a stand of trees and an explosion is heard.
ASSOCIATED PRESS