Ending crisis, Israel swears in Netanyahu-led government to rescue economy

But by keeping Netanyahu in office, even as he faces prosecution on bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges over his dealings with several wealthy media executives, the new ruling coalition may represent a crowning political achievement for Israel’s longest-serving leader.

Netanyahu, 70, has joined forces with his erstwhile challenger, the centrist former army chief Benny Gantz, 60, who now holds the title of “alternate prime minister,” a veto over most major decisions, control over half the government’s ministries, and an agreement to switch positions with Netanyahu on Nov. 17, 2021.

JERUSALEM — Ending a 510-day political crisis that three elections had failed to resolve, Israel on Sunday swore in a new government charged with responding to the coronavirus pandemic, extending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record-setting tenure just a week before his corruption trial is set to begin.

Only 2½ years ago, Netanyahu’s closest allies had ruled out the possibility that he could continue in office if he were indicted. Only 2½ months ago, a clear majority of Israeli voters had elected lawmakers promising to usher Netanyahu into the political afterlife. Yet in a matter of weeks, Netanyahu reduced those adversaries to political footnotes.

Gantz’s large Blue and White party broke apart over his decision to join Netanyahu, the once-dominant Labor party was reduced to two lonely seats in parliament and Arab lawmakers who had sensed the opportunity to wield greater influence than ever over Israeli public life found themselves once again on the margins.

Gantz’s acceptance of an IOU from Netanyahu could prove foolhardy: Few analysts say they believe that their agreement will survive long enough for Gantz to take his turn as prime minister.

The opposition, for its part, now lacks coherence. The center-left parties that had put their hopes in Gantz were joined by Yamina, the right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett, a former defense minister who balked at joining Netanyahu’s coalition when he refused Yamina’s demands for ministerial portfolios.

Israel’s long political stalemate, dating from December 2018, had kept the government in limbo, unable to pass major legislation or enact a spending plan reflecting changing national priorities.

In an inaugural speech in parliament hours before his formal swearing-in, Netanyahu promised to deliver a budget “that will prevent the economy from collapsing, that will guarantee stability, that will restore growth — a budget that will give you, citizens of Israel, hope, and a horizon, by restoring three things: Jobs, jobs, jobs.”

More than 1 million Israelis have lost their jobs since the pandemic forced most workplaces to shut down, and although schools and employers have begun to reopen, the economy is far from back to normal. The country’s aggressive measures worked to contain the virus, however: Israel’s death rate from COVID-19 is 31 people per million, a small fraction of the fatality rates in the United States and hard-hit countries like Britain, Italy, and Spain.

While Netanyahu took credit for Israel’s coming through the pandemic relatively unscathed so far, he said he and Gantz would establish a “corona Cabinet” to get ready for an expected second wave.

Gantz, who has been denounced as a turncoat by many of the center-left lawmakers who tried to help him oust Netanyahu, spoke defensively of his decision to join the coalition in his own parliamentary address. He said it was no time “to remain blindly attached to what were yesterday’s hopes and aspirations.”

The inconclusive elections had left Israel’s leaders with a clear choice between unity and “civil war,” Gantz said, adding: “The people said to us: Stop fighting amongst yourselves and get to work for us.”