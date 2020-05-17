5 Iran tankers sailing to Venezuela amid US pressure tactics

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Five Iranian tankers likely carrying at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products are now sailing to Venezuela, part of a wider deal between the two US-sanctioned nations amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The tankers’ voyage comes after Venezuela’s socialist leader, Nicolás Maduro, turned to Iran for help in flying in chemicals needed at an aging refinery amid a gasoline shortage.

For Iran, the tankers represent a way to bring money into its cash-starved Shi’ite theocracy and put its own pressure on the United States, which under President Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.