Hong Kong legislators brawl amid fears over widening Chinese control

Hong Kong’s prodemocracy camp has accused establishment lawmakers of illegitimately seizing control of the committee, which for months has been led by Dennis Kwok, a prodemocracy lawmaker. Chinese officials and pro-Beijing lawmakers have accused Kwok of blocking new legislation, including a bill that would criminalize disrespecting the Chinese national anthem.

The brawl was the second to break out in Hong Kong’s legislature this month; a similar clash erupted May 8, when lawmakers also battled over the leadership of the committee.

HONG KONG — Scuffles erupted Monday between lawmakers in Hong Kong as they debated the leadership of a committee that is to consider legislation that prodemocracy politicians fear would tighten China’s control over the semiautonomous territory.

Advertisement

Hong Kong officially adopted the Chinese national anthem, March of the Volunteers, in 1997 when the former British colony returned to Chinese control. But some of the city’s residents never accepted it as their own, often booing loudly when it is played at soccer games and other public events.

The proposed legislation would criminalize such practices, which have become more popular as tensions between the city and Beijing have strained, and those who insult the song could face steep fines or up to three years in prison.

Monday’s turmoil broke out as a pro-Beijing lawmaker, Chan Kin-por, prepared to preside over the committee’s election for a new leader to replace Kwok. Prodemocracy lawmakers approached with signs and a black cloth to drape over the speaker’s dais in protest, but they were blocked by more than a dozen security guards who flanked Chan.

At least four prodemocracy lawmakers were then carried or dragged off the floor of the Legislative Council.

Lam Cheuk Ting, a prodemocracy lawmaker, ripped out pages from the legislature’s rule book and scattered them into the fray. Other lawmakers shouted that Chan and the pro-Beijing camp had improperly seized power over the committee.

Advertisement

NEW YORK TIMES