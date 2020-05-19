Clinic bombed as Afghan forces fend off Taliban attack on Kunduz

The Taliban have ignored what US officials describe as an understanding that they would reduce violence by up to 80 percent in the prelude to negotiations over a power-sharing agreement. Fighting was reported in 20 of the country’s 34 provinces over the past 24 hours, a senior Afghan official said.

The country’s conflict is back into full-fledged bloodletting after a brief period of hope that a deal between the United States and the Taliban in February would open the way for negotiations between the two Afghan sides.

KABUL — In a day of intensifying violence across Afghanistan, the country’s security forces bombed a clinic in the northern province of Kunduz on Tuesday in their efforts to thwart another coordinated assault by the Taliban on the provincial capital that the militants have twice overrun and continue to besiege.

After a series of bloody attacks by the Taliban in recent weeks, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan last week ordered his forces, which had remained on “active defense,” to go back on offense.

That change of posture by the government gave the Taliban the excuse to do away with any pretense of restraint and further ramp up attacks.

And with the US-Taliban deal constraining how much support the United States can offer the Afghan government in offensive operations against the militants, the security forces are limited in how much they can do.

Overnight, insurgents attacked the security belt around the city of Kunduz from several directions, assaulting at least 17 outposts and bases of the Afghan forces, said Lieutenant Colonel Mashooq Kohistani, commander of an Afghan army battalion in Kunduz. Kohistani said that all the attacks had been fended off, but that fighting was continuing in one suburb of the city.

Asadullah Khalid, Afghanistan’s defense minister, put Taliban fatalities at more than 50. He said eight members of the Afghan security force had been killed.

Ihsanullah Fazli, provincial director of health in Kunduz, said that the clinic in the district of Chardara had been bombed and that several parts of it had been destroyed.

“We have some wounded among our personnel and patients, but we do not have any deaths,” Fazli said.