Cyclone bears down on India and Bangladesh

In the eastern Indian state of Odisha, authorities have fewer shelters to work with because many have been turned into COVID-19 quarantine centers. Indian officials are struggling to evacuate people and prepare for floods and destruction while still under a partial lockdown to fight the coronavirus. Humanitarian officials are worried that by packing people into shelters, coronavirus infections could spread even further.

As the cyclone, Amphan — categorized by Indian meteorologists as equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane — neared the coastal areas, hundreds of thousands of people in India and Bangladesh were bracing for the worst and had started moving toward emergency shelters.

NEW DELHI — A crushing cyclone barreled up the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, heading for a swampy stretch along the border of India and Bangladesh and threatening to unleash winds of 165 miles per hour and massive floods when it makes landfall Wednesday.

Advertisement

The authorities said Tuesday evening that the cyclone was weakening as it moved closer to land. But they said it could gain intensity overnight.

“Its impact is unlikely to be very severe if it maintains the current speed,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of India’s meteorological office.

The storm was predicted to pass over Kolkata, one of India’s biggest cities, which is full of historic buildings. Landfall was still predicted for Wednesday afternoon.

Satya Narayan Pradhan, chief of India’s National Disaster Response Force, said the storm could “wreak havoc” and that “we must take it very seriously.” Indian officials said the storm was one of the most dangerous super cyclones to hit India since a cyclone in 1999 killed more than 9,000 people. That storm packed winds of more than 170 miles per hour, devastating many coastal states.

Since then, authorities in India and Bangladesh have significantly improved their emergency response measures, drafting meticulous evacuation plans and building thousands of sturdy emergency shelters, some of which can accommodate several thousand people each.

Advertisement

Last year, Indian authorities whisked more than 1 million people out of the path of a huge storm, deploying millions of text messages, tens of thousands of volunteers, nearly 1,000 emergency workers, television commercials, coastal sirens, buses, police officers, and public address systems.

Many scientists believe that climate change and warmer temperatures are making these superstorms even worse.

In Bangladesh, officials said the storm could bring slashing rains to the muddy, wooden shacks of about 1 million Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar. They fled ethnically driven massacres in Myanmar in 2017 and have been rendered stateless, stuck in limbo in squalid camps in Bangladesh that have been flooded time and again.

Many people in Bangladesh, apparently, were not heeding the calls to evacuate and move into emergency shelters.

“There is a sense fear among people,” said Selim Shahrier, a station manager at a community radio station in southwestern Bangladesh. “They hesitate to leave their belongings.”

The storm surge from Cyclone Amphan is likely to inundate low-lying areas.

“Our lives have always been filled with fear,” said Arjun Mohanty, a teacher in the Bhadrak district of Odisha, where the government had turned a shelter into a quarantine center for suspected COVID-19 cases. “First it was coronavirus; now the storm wants to kill us.”

In eastern India on Tuesday, emergency crews dressed in orange jumpsuits prowled coastal areas, blaring messages from megaphones that urged people to move into shelters as soon as possible. Indian television channels showed footage of the crews moving from place to place, while behind them the sea was whipped into a white-green froth.

Advertisement

Indian officials also sent fleets of buses to scoop up vulnerable people and bring them to the shelters, which are stocked with water and food.

The storm is likely to cause extensive damage to crops, houses, power lines, and vegetation, Indian officials said.

Fierce winds and intense rains have already pounded the southern Indian state of Kerala, uprooting trees, knocking down electricity poles, ripping roof tiles off many homes, and damaging a famous temple.

Eashwari Thampan, a shopkeeper in the Kottayam district of Kerala, said she was sitting at home with family members when a tree crashed on their roof. Her family, she said, ran for their lives.

“The wind was so strong it felt as if it was going to take us with it,” Thampan said. “We thought all of us would die.”