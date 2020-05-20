Cyclone Amphan batters India and Bangladesh, leaving at least 14 dead

NEW DELHI — One of the most powerful cyclones in decades slammed into low-lying coastal areas of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, marking its path with destruction and leaving at least 14 dead, according to local officials.
Cyclone Amphan snapped power lines, blew roofs off buildings, destroyed crops, and uprooted trees after making landfall. It brought lashing winds of up to 115 miles per hour and surging waters as high as 16 feet.
The storm — which had been classified as a ‘‘super cyclone’’ — weakened as it approached land but remained an extremely potent storm.
Four people were reported killed in Bangladesh as of Wednesday evening, including a 5-year-old boy and a 75-year-old man who were struck by falling trees, police said.
Nearly 3 million people evacuated their homes and moved to shelters as the storm barreled toward the coast, according to authorities in the two countries. Both India and Bangladesh are grappling with rising numbers of novel coronavirus infections, and some evacuees had expressed misgivings about spending hours in close quarters in emergency shelters because of the possibility of contagion.
