Cyclone Amphan batters India and Bangladesh, leaving at least 14 dead

NEW DELHI — One of the most powerful cyclones in decades slammed into low-lying coastal areas of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, marking its path with destruction and leaving at least 14 dead, according to local officials.

Cyclone Amphan snapped power lines, blew roofs off buildings, destroyed crops, and uprooted trees after making landfall. It brought lashing winds of up to 115 miles per hour and surging waters as high as 16 feet.

The storm — which had been classified as a ‘‘super cyclone’’ — weakened as it approached land but remained an extremely potent storm.