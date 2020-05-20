South Korean high school seniors return to school

Only high school seniors returned on Wednesday. Younger students are scheduled to return to school in phased steps by June 8.

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors across South Korea entered their schools after having their temperatures checked and rubbing their hands with sanitizer — familiar measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students and teachers are required to wear masks, and some schools have installed plastic partitions at each student’s desk, according to the Education Ministry.

SEOUL — South Korean students began returning to school on Wednesday, but not without hitches, in a possible template for other countries struggling to reopen educational facilities.

Advertisement

In a reminder that getting back to normalcy won’t be easy, students in some schools near Seoul were asked to return home in the morning after two students were found to have contracted the coronavirus. Earlier Wednesday, health authorities also reported 32 new cases in South Korea for a total of 11,110, the first time the daily jump has been above 30 in more than a week.

Officials say virus infections are likely to be reported eventually at some schools but express confidence they can suppress those outbreaks.

South Korea’s caseload has been gradually waning due in large part to its aggressive tracing, testing and treating strategy, and widespread public support for government-led social distancing rules. But recently, a sudden spike in new infections linked to nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district has posed a threat to the quarantine campaign. There are also worries that schools could be new sources of infections.

Associated Press

Burundi holds presidential election amid pandemic

NAIROBI — A crucial election was underway Wednesday in the East African nation of Burundi, where President Pierre Nkurunziza is stepping aside after a divisive 15-year rule but will remain “paramount leader” in the country that continues to reject outside scrutiny.

The vote is one of the most important transfers of power in Burundi since independence in 1962. Some fear it could lead to violence as the previous election did in 2015.

Advertisement

Few face masks were seen, even on the ruling party’s candidate, as voters crammed close to each other in line. Some paused to wash their hands. Burundi has been criticized for not appearing to take the coronavirus seriously. Nkurunziza himself attended crowded political rallies. The country has 42 confirmed virus cases.

Associated Press

Singapore sentences drug suspect to death on Zoom

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Singapore has sentenced a drug suspect to death on the popular videoconferencing app Zoom because of the city-state’s lockdown, in a move slammed by a human rights group as callous and inhumane.

Defense lawyer Peter Fernando said the Supreme Court announced the penalty to his client, Punithan Genasan from Malaysia, in a virtual hearing Friday. Genasan was in jail, while Fernando and prosecutors participated in the hearing from different locations.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said courts have been conducting hearings and delivering judgments remotely to minimize the spread of the virus. The spokesperson confirmed Genasan’s case was the first ‘‘where a death sentence was pronounced by remote hearing in Singapore.”

The Singapore court ruled that Genasan, 37, was involved in drug trafficking in October 2011. Court documents said the judge found he recruited two drug couriers and directed them to transport and deliver 28.5 grams of heroin.

Associated Press

Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures for now

LONDON — Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the pandemic, after 800 years of welcoming students to its cloisters, quadrangles, and classrooms.

Advertisement

It probably won’t be the last, as the virus threatens the foundations of the traditional student experience, and the finances of universities around the world.

Cambridge said that all lectures will be held virtually and streamed online until summer 2021. It said it may be possible to hold tutorials and teach in small groups when the new academic year starts in October, as long as social distancing rules can be followed.

The university, which has 12,000 undergraduates, said the decision “will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus.”

Associated Press

UK’s walking hero awarded knighthood by the queen

LONDON — Captain Tom Moore, the British war veteran who walked the length of his garden 100 times to raise money ahead of his 100th birthday in April, has received a knighthood for his fund-raising initiative, which brought in about $40 million for Britain’s National Health Service charities.

Last month, more than half a million people signed a petition asking for Moore to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his efforts. Now, it appears their wish has been granted.

Reacting to news he was to be knighted on Wednesday, Moore, who served in India during World War II, told BBC Breakfast it was an ‘‘outstanding honor’’ and said he was ‘‘delighted.’’ On social media, many used the hashtag #SirCaptainTomMoore to celebrate his new title and achievement.

Washington Post