Hundreds killed in new violence in South Sudan, Red Cross says

JOHANNESBURG — Hundreds of people have been killed in a new burst of intercommunal violence in South Sudan, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday, with “many more” injured and thousands displaced.

Among those killed in Jonglei state were a local Red Cross volunteer and a nurse who was working with the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders, the statement said.

“COVID-19 restrictions make it far more difficult to evacuate the wounded by air and provide surgical care for trauma injuries,” the ICRC said.