Jetliner With 99 Aboard Crashes Into Crowded Pakistani Neighborhood

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistan International Airlines plane with at least 99 people aboard including military and business figures crashed Friday in a residential neighborhood near the airport in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, and officials reported dozens of deaths and injuries.

The plane, Flight 8303, an Airbus A320, was en route from the eastern city of Lahore to Karachi and crashed at 2:37 p.m., officials said.

There were at least 91 passengers and eight crew members on board, Pakistani officials said. Nasir Hussain Shah, a provincial minister, said at least two people had survived the crash but had injuries.