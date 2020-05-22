Sons of Jamal Khashoggi forgive his killers, clearing path for official pardons

The sons of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi posted a message on social media early Friday saying that they have forgiven their father’s killers, a declaration that could allow Saudi authorities to commute the death sentences of five Saudi officials convicted of Khashoggi’s murder.

The statement was posted on the Twitter account of Salah Khashoggi, the journalist’s eldest son, who lives in Saudi Arabia. ‘‘We, sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father,’’ said the message, which cited a tradition of granting pardons during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Saudi justice system allows families of victims in some capital cases to grant clemency to convicted killers. There had been widespread speculation that Khashoggi’s children, who have refrained from criticizing the Saudi leadership, would take such a step, though it was not clear whether their expression of forgiveness was extended willingly or coerced.