EU urges US to reconsider military overflight treaty pullout

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Friday urged the United States to reconsider its plan to withdraw from a military treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries, as NATO insisted that Russia has long flouted its commitments under the agreement.

President Trump said Thursday that Russian violations make it untenable for the United States to stay in the Open Skies Treaty. Washington has signaled that it will pull out in six months, although Trump hinted that he might reconsider the decision.

The treaty came into force in 2002. It was meant to promote trust between the United States and Russia by allowing its 34 signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over one another’s territories to collect information about military forces and activities.