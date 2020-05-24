Afghan sides agree to a rare cease-fire during Eid al-Fitr

KABUL — The Taliban and the Afghan government announced a cease-fire for the three days of the Islamic festival Eid al-Fitr, which starts Sunday in Afghanistan, offering the war-torn nation a rare respite from violence that has been intensifying.

The insurgents, in a statement late Saturday, said they had instructed their fighters to attack only if their positions were hit. Hours later, President Ashraf Ghani, who had recently ordered his troops to move into offensive operations amid increasing Taliban attacks, said Afghan security forces would comply.

“I welcome the cease-fire announcement by the Taliban, and last evening I have ordered the security and defense forces to comply completely with the cease-fire and to remain on the defensive,” Ghani said.