Boris Johnson backs top aide accused of flouting lockdown rules

Johnson’s decision to stand by his adviser underlines his deep reliance on Cummings, who was the architect of his election victory last year and the driving force behind his ambitious post-Brexit agenda. But it is unlikely to defuse the uproar over Cummings’s actions, which critics say send a signal that Britain’s leaders can ignore the rules they impose on others.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson, defying a storm of criticism, said Sunday that he would not dismiss his most influential adviser, Dominic Cummings, for breaching Britain’s lockdown rules by driving across the country to visit relatives, even when he was falling ill with the coronavirus.

The prime minister staunchly defended Cummings for driving in April to visit his parents in Durham, in the north of England. Cummings has said there was no other way to get care for his young child after he and his wife began showing symptoms of the virus.

“He followed the instincts of every father and every parent, and I do not mark him down for that,” Johnson said Sunday at a news briefing. “I believe that in every respect, he has acted responsibly, and legally, and with integrity.”

But Johnson deflected questions about whether he had known of Cummings’s travels and muddied the details of the lockdown rules.

Johnson’s decision was a rebuke to several lawmakers in his Conservative Party who had declared that Cummings had to go. They said that for a powerful official to travel at a time when the government was urging people to stay at home — especially those with symptoms of the virus — would undermine efforts to send a strong message about social distancing.

The opposition Labour Party called for an inquiry into Cummings’s conduct and accused Johnson of double standards.

New York Times

Wuhan lab head calls virus leak claims ‘pure fabrication’

Claims promoted by the Trump administration that the global coronavirus pandemic originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city are a “pure fabrication,’’ the institute’s director said.

Wang Yanyi was quoted by state media Sunday as saying the institute did not have “any knowledge before that nor had we ever met, researched, or kept the virus. . . . We didn’t even know about the existence of the virus, so how could it be leaked from our lab when we didn’t have it?”

President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly said they suspect the virus that was first detected in Wuhan was somehow released from the laboratory.

Most scientists say the pathogen that has infected 5.3 million and killed more than 342,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, was passed from bats to humans via an intermediary species likely sold at a wet market in Wuhan late last year.

The virus’s toll continued to ebb in Asia and other parts of the world, with China on Sunday reporting three new confirmed cases and just 79 people remaining in treatment for COVID-19.

Associated Press

Russia reports its highest single-day death toll

MOSCOW — Russia has reported its highest one-day coronavirus death toll but also the lowest number of new infections in three weeks.

The national coronavirus task force said Sunday that 3,541 people have died from the virus, an increase of 153. The previous high was 150.

The number of new infection cases was 8,599. Daily infection tallies of more than 11,000 were reported for several days in May. Overall, Russia has recorded 344,481 infection cases.

Russia’s comparatively low mortality rate has raised eyebrows in the West, with some suggesting the country’s government may be under-reporting virus-related deaths and manipulating the statistics. Russian officials deny the allegations and attribute the low numbers to the effectiveness of the measures taken to curb the spread of the outbreak.

Associated Press

Yemeni gravediggers kept busy amid spike in deaths

ADEN, Yemen — At a cemetery in Yemen’s largest southern city, dozens of fresh graves were a testament to a spike in deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cemetery workers who bury them don’t know what killed the newly deceased. But there’s no denying that there’s been an increasing number of people getting sick in the port city of Aden — likely from the coronavirus.

Many are buried with few precautions and only a small number of attendees. Workers wear masks or cover their faces with a cloth.

Mohammed Ebeid, a gravedigger in Aden, said there’s been five times the normal traffic, with 51 burials in the last week at the cemetery where he works.

“This is something strange; we’ve never seen it before,” he told the Associated Press.

The international aid group Doctors Without Borders has reported a spike in deaths and infections from coronavirus, including health workers at a facility it runs in the city. Residents of Aden had previously said several hospitals shut their doors, as health care workers feared contracting the virus while lacking protective equipment.

Associated Press

Indian girl bikes 745 miles home with disabled dad

NEW DELHI — From her village in eastern India, 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari reflected on her desperate 745-mile bicycle journey home with her disabled father that has drawn international praise.

“I had no other option,’’ she said Sunday. “We wouldn’t have survived if I hadn’t cycled to my village.”

Kumari said that she and her father risked starvation had they stayed in Gurugram, a suburb of New Delhi, with no income amid India’s coronavirus lockdown.

Her father, whose injury in an accident left him unable to walk, had earned a living by driving an auto rickshaw. But with all nonessential travel banned, he found himself among millions of newly unemployed. Their landlord demanded rent they couldn’t pay and threatened to evict them, Kumari said.

So she decided to buy a bicycle and, like thousands of other Indian migrant workers have done since March, make her way home.

As the temperature climbed, Kumari pedaled for 10 days, with her father riding on the back of the hot-pink bike. They survived on food and water given by strangers, and only once did Kumari give her legs a break with a short lift on a truck.

The daughter and father arrived in Darbhanga, their village in Bihar state, more than a week ago, reuniting with Kumari’s mother and brother-in-law, who’d left the capital region after the lockdown was imposed on March 25. Kumari, an eighth-grade student who moved from the village to Gurugram in January to take care of her dad, stayed on.

She said Sunday she was still exhausted from the trip.

Associated Press