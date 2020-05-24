Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters resist China’s grip

The protest, the first since China announced plans to tighten its control over Hong Kong through security legislation, was planned as a march between the city’s bustling Causeway Bay and Wan Chai neighborhoods. But when police blocked the route, firing multiple rounds of tear gas in quick succession, the protesters quickly splintered into smaller groups, setting off more than seven hours of scattershot confrontations.

HONG KONG — Thousands of protesters swarmed some of Hong Kong’s busiest neighborhoods Sunday, singing, chanting, and erecting roadblocks of torn-up bricks and debris as police repeatedly fired tear gas, pepper spray, and a water cannon during the city’s largest street mobilization in months.

While the protesters were largely peaceful, periodic clashes left the area choked with haze and littered with broken glass, furniture, and police tape. Police patrolled the district’s main thoroughfare with a water cannon, escorted by an armored truck with two officers seated on top, pointing guns loaded with rubber bullets.

Police said they had arrested at least 180 people, mostly for unlawful assembly, and at least four officers were injured. The city’s hospital authority said that six people had been hospitalized, including one woman in critical condition.

The protest Sunday, the city’s first large-scale demonstration since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, underscored the depth of many residents’ outrage and fear about Beijing’s national security push. The protesters flouted social distancing rules and police warnings against illegal assemblies to show their solidarity against the security laws, which many fear would strangle the civil liberties that distinguish the city from the mainland.

But the demonstration also made clear the challenges before the prodemocracy movement. Attendance was far lower than for the massive rallies last year against a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. Some protesters have expressed hopelessness or a new fear of participating in public opposition. Police also showed that they planned to continue a new pattern of assertiveness toward the protests, trying to stop mass gatherings before they occur.

“I keep coming out to protest,” said one attendee, Hanna Ng, 16. “Bad things keep happening, but I don’t know what else to do.”

Crowds began forming around 1 p.m. as hundreds of people milled beneath the gleaming facades of Causeway Bay, Hong Kong’s shopping district. Ignoring police warnings about the city’s social distancing regulations, which prohibit public gatherings of more than eight people, the protesters taunted police officers, hoisted signs denouncing the Chinese Communist Party, and sang “Glory to Hong Kong,” the unofficial anthem of the pro-democracy movement.

Several protesters waved flags calling for Hong Kong independence, a call that, though still considered fringe, has gained some traction in recent months as anger at Beijing has grown.

As the crowd thickened, trams sat immobilized on the rails, with passengers poking their phones out to film the activity. One protester jammed traffic cones under the tires of a minibus to prevent it from moving.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police fired several rounds of tear gas, sending the crowds that had been trying to march westward fleeing into stores and side streets. But the protesters, many of whom had been trained by last year’s street battles to bring gas masks, reassembled quickly.