Push to reopen houses of worship in Europe and Mideast brings perils and tensions

“We followed all the rules,” Pritzkau told the DPA news agency, adding that the church did not know how many people attended the service two weeks ago. The state of Hesse, where the infections occurred, has been allowing church services under special guidelines, including asking worshipers to keep five feet apart and requiring churches to have disinfectant readily available. Now, the church has since moved its weekend services, which are held in German and Russian, back online.

That decision has had pivotal consequences, with a new cluster of cases emerging: Forty churchgoers tested positive after a May 10 service at a Baptist church, German health authorities said Friday. Six parishioners were hospitalized, according to Wladimir Pritzkau, a parish leader.

BERLIN — As nations weigh the calculus of reopening parts of society after locking down because of the coronavirus, Germany has plunged ahead after bringing its outbreak under control, reopening houses of worship and allowing the faithful to gather in larger numbers.

The new cluster illustrated the perils of trying to restore some semblance of normalcy amid the relentless persistence of the virus. Germany reported 431 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the country’s toll to 178,281, with 8,247 deaths.

Advertisement

In Jerusalem, the Holy Sepulchre church reopened after a two-month lockdown. In the West Bank, protesters Sunday demanded that mosques be reopened for Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the conclusion of the Ramadan fasting month.

And in France, the faithful took the first tentative steps to worshiping in groups again this weekend after a lockdown, while observing social distancing and wearing masks. Some small churches reopened Saturday; the first Mass was Sunday. The moves followed a legal challenge to the French government’s ban on public worship that was not set to be lifted until the end of May.

Last Monday, the Council of State, France’s highest administrative court, ordered the government to reopen churches, mosques, and synagogues within eight days, saying that worship is a fundamental freedom that could be reconciled with appropriate measures to protect health. The decree lifting the ban with immediate effect was issued late Friday and caught most of France’s religious leaders off guard.

Advertisement

“It was a nice surprise,” said the Rev. Antoine De Folleville, the parish priest, noting that it had coincided with the celebration of the Ascension of the Lord. “It’s a great joy to finally be reunited with our parishioners.”

Austria and Italy also lifted bans on public worship this month.

In Spain, houses of worship have progressively reopened since the start of this month, with a limit of one-third or half the full occupancy depending on the provinces. To help reduce the risk of contagion, the Roman Catholic Church in Spain put in place safety measures, including avoiding choir singing because of the difficulty of maintaining social distances. But Britain has not yet allowed places of worship to unlock their doors.

France is one of the last countries in Western Europe to reopen its places of worship, nearly two weeks into the easing of its lockdown. Catholics in the country had long called for the reopening.

The Rev. Matthieu Rougé, a bishop who was in charge of coordinating the church reopenings, said that “religions must take their rightful place to contribute to the renewal” of the country after the crisis.

“We can’t live in constant fear,” Rougé said. “We can’t live like this, with the shops full and the churches empty.”